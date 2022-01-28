Despite a stretch of 11 days off since Nebraska's last contest, the team showed no rust as it defeated Wisconsin 77-44.
Nebraska’s 33 point margin of victory tied its largest win margin in a Big Ten game back in 2014.
The Huskers, for the first time in the new year, had a healthy squad. Against Wisconsin Nebraska got three starters back in sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, junior guard Sam Haiby and junior forward Bella Cravens, each playing over twenty minutes Thursday.
Nebraska finished the game 33-of-69 from the field, 8-of-25 from 3-point range and 3-of-6 from the free throw line. The Huskers' offense played their typical excellent form as they out-rebounded Wisconsin 43-35 while dishing 20 assists and conceding only nine turnovers.
Leading the way for the Huskers was freshman forward/center Alexis Markowski, who finished the night with 15 points. The Lincoln, Nebraska native capped her night off shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 2-of-4 from the free throw line as well as eight rebounds in her 27 minutes. The performance marked Markowski’s sixth consecutive game with double digit points.
“I think I am finishing at a much higher percentage than I have in the past so that gives them the confidence to throw the ball in more,” Markowski said postgame. “They are finding me in good spots and I am able to not even take a dribble and go up. A lot of credit to my teammates for the amazing passes.”
Along with Markowski, Haiby was the only other double-digit Husker scorer with 11 points. Haiby finished the night 5-of-13 from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range with three rebounds and four assists in her 29 minutes played.
Despite only ending the night with five points, Shelley and her selfless play added nine assists and nine rebounds. Shelley ended the night a mere 2-of-6 from the field and 1-of-4 from 3-point range as well as two steals in 31 minutes of play.
The Huskers’ offense was running smoothly, but the defense was what made the large margin happen. The defensive unit for the Huskers accumulated four blocks, eight steals and 18 turnovers all while holding the Badgers to 32.1% shooting from the field and 13.6% from 3-point range.
Nebraska shut down the Wisconsin offense by limiting the Badgers to just five different scorers while the Huskers had 11 unique scorers. The top points producers for the Badgers were a pair of junior guards in Sydney Hilliard and Julie Pospisilova with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
“That was impressive for us to come out with that win,” Shelley said postgame. “We definitely went through the ups and downs these last two weeks with who was in-and-out with COVID and it was just incredible to get back on the floor together.”
Markowski started the scoring off for the game with a 3-pointer to give the Huskers the early lead. Markowski, going back to the last game that the Huskers have played, was 7-of-8 from 3-point range at that point but that marked her last 3-pointer of the game.
The Badgers weren’t going to let the Huskers get started as they dropped in two of their own baskets to capture their only lead of the night, 4-3. Nebraska started the ball game a tad rusty following an eleven day span of no contest with two turnovers early.
Despite the sluggish start, the Huskers got back to form as they usually do by feeding off of the energy from Markowski. The Lincoln, Nebraska native put in back-to-back layups as well as a layup from Haiby to bring them up five.
Markowski attacked the paint at an aggressive pace early in the game, mostly because of the size advantage that the Huskers had on the Badgers. She would end the quarter with eight points with four points coming from the paint.
“We knew we would have that advantage,” Markowski said. “They were going to play a little zone so we knew that we could crash the boards hard and really get inside, which I felt the guards did a really good job of finding us one-on-one.”
The freshman forward/center was not the only Husker to attack the paint in the first quarter as the Huskers finished the inaugural quarter with 12 points in the paint. In the midst of the quarter the Huskers would go on a 14-0 run to bring them up 13, the run highlighted by Haiby’s lone 3-pointer of the night.
In the second quarter sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin went 2-of-4 from 3-point range while the Huskers replicated their dominance in the paint. Scoggin would finish the night 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, totaling to nine points in 23 minutes of play.
Nebraska took what was a nine-point lead and flipped that into a 16-point deficit for the Badgers heading into halftime. The Huskers at the half lead 37-21 with no signs of slowing down.
Wisconsin shot its best percentages of the night in the third quarter at 38% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. The Badgers only got outscored in the quarter by six points, however, would head into the final quarter down 22 points.
Heading into the final ten minutes of play the Huskers were up 57-33. Shelley would notch herself in the scoring column for the first time with 9:34 left to play with a layup. The Oregon transfer would match her own basket with another one, but this time it came from 3-point range. In a span of 35 seconds Shelley would score her only points in the final quarter of play.
“I think a piece of my game that is valuable to the team is knowing when I need to show out. Today we needed someone to get on the boards. We needed someone to dish out passes and I think I played that role more today,” Shelley said. “I mean we won by 33 points. We didn't need me to score.”
Nebraska is in the midst of a four game home stand with its next opponent, Purdue, for a 2:00 p.m. tip on Sunday Jan. 30 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.