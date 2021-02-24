After beginning the month of February with four straight losses, the Nebraska women’s basketball team is starting to get back on track. After a massive win against Penn State, a grueling start to February may be in rear view, and the comeback has started.
It began in the final 10 minutes against then-No. 24 Northwestern, where the Huskers dropped 31 points, snatching a 71-64 win from the Wildcats. Then, in the team’s most recent win over Penn State, the momentum only grew as Nebraska had its second-highest scoring game of the season in a 87-72 win.
However, this isn’t the first time this season Nebraska seemed to be turning a corner. Just over a month ago, the Huskers took down three top-25 teams within the span of three weeks and were on the way to earning a top-25 ranking and a high seed in the Big Ten Tournament. But this momentum hit a bump in the road when Minnesota came into Lincoln and took down Nebraska 76-71 on Jan. 19.
The Gophers at that time were 2-7 and didn’t seem to pose much of a threat. Now as the Huskers are once again picking up steam, Minnesota could possibly halt the team like it did that day in Lincoln. Despite some impressive wins against top 25 teams, the Huskers have suffered losses against teams with not-so-impressive records thereafter.
Along with the loss to Minnesota, Nebraska has also fallen to 7-9 Creighton, 8-11 Penn State and 6-13 Purdue. In each loss, there were one or two major factors that prevented the Huskers from pulling out the win, in the end.
In the loss to Minnesota, the Huskers allowed the Gophers to shoot 15-of-32 on 3-pointers while they only landed 9-of-23. This was the most 3-pointers in a game for Minnesota all season and one of Nebraska’s worst performances defending the long ball.
The Gophers since this victory have gone 4-4, making them 7-11 on the season and 6-10 in the conference. Overall, Minnesota has had a very rocky run. Since only three of Minnesota’s 14 active players have played in all 18 games, trying to keep a consistent lineup has proven to be difficult. Despite these obstacles, Minnesota has had players who have proven themselves as dangerous threats.
Senior guard Gadiva Hubbard had her second highest scoring game of the season against Nebraska with 18 points. However, it was her best game of the season from beyond the arc, as she went 5-of-9. Behind her was sophomore guard Jasmine Powell who had 15 points, just above her average of 14.5 points per game. Rounding out the Golden Gophers’ offense was sophomore guard Sara Scalia, who added four more 3-pointers. Scalia leads the team in scoring average with just under 15 points through 14 games. She also leads the team with 3-pointers with 41.
On Nebraska’s side, junior guard Sam Haiby is a driving force on both sides of the ball, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, steals and assists. But recently, she has been accompanied at the front of the Husker attack by senior center Kate Cain and sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne.
Cain has caught fire through the last three games averaging just under 17 points, which decimates her season average of 9.5 prior to it. Bourne had a three-week hiatus with an injury and has slowly been working her way back into it, averaging 19 points through the last four games.
If the Huskers can continue building on recent performances, then this game should be high scoring for them. However, if Minnesota comes in looking for an upset, Nebraska will need to play a complete game in order to avoid another loss.