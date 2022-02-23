When the Nebraska women’s basketball team last faced off against Wisconsin, it was a massive 77-44 home win.
While Wisconsin’s 7-19 record doesn’t show it, the Badgers know how to put up a fight, a fight they’ve presented multiple times since the last matchup against Nebraska. Wisconsin even had their biggest comeback win in program history after overcoming a 22-point deficit to take down Purdue over a week ago.
So it wasn’t too much of a surprise that the second bout was a back-and-forth battler between the two teams. However, despite the Badgers’ best efforts, the Huskers overcame Wisconsin on the road with an 80-70 win.
“This win feels good,” Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “This is a tough place to come and win. Any road game in the Big Ten is really tough. I’m proud of how the team buckled down and took care of business, which is a quality and characteristic you want to see at this time of year.”
On the night, the Huskers finished 29-of-61 from the field, 7-of-17 from 3-point range and 15-of-19 from the foul line. Along with outrebounding Wisconsin 34-28, Nebraska also took advantage of the Badgers’ turnovers, dropping 22 points off of 15 total.
Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley finished the night as the leading scorer for Nebraska, dropping 20 points, making it just her fourth 20-point game on the season.
“It was definitely a conscious decision to drop 20 tonight,” Shelley said postgame. “My team needs me for the Big Ten Tournament, so I needed to get that confidence back underneath me before it. So, it was a conscious effort to look for my own scores first. But, that opens up for assists because opponents start to guard me more.”
Alongside Shelley, sophomore guard Isabelle Bourne was Nebraska’s second-leading scorer, finishing the night with 14. Tying for third and rounding the only other Huskers to finish in double-digits were junior guard Sam Haiby and freshman center Alexis Markowski, both scoring 11 in the game. Markowski also led the team in rebounds with nine.
Bourne got things going for Nebraska following tipoff with a layup, but Wisconsin soon tied things up shortly after. Markowski gave the lead back to the Huskers following two free throws, only for the Badgers to jump ahead 5-4. Bourne regained the lead for Nebraska at the foul line, but Wisconsin once again took it back.
Shelley took a crack at taking the lead for the Huskers, making the score 9-7, but the Badgers would reply with a 4-0 strike to go up 11-9. But that led to Haiby teeing up a 3-pointer which gave Nebraska a 12-11 lead. Following a few more lead changes, Wisconsin tried to pull away, going up 18-14. But as the first quarter came to a close, the Huskers delivered a swift 5-0 run, courtesy of Bourne and Markowski, to go up 19-18.
The battle didn’t stop there as the second quarter continued the skirmish. Even when one team tried to take the game by the horns, the other team would just come in to shut it down. That was until senior guard Mi’Cole Cayton turned in five points on the night to suddenly jump Nebraska’s 33-31 lead to 38-31. Then, just as time expired for the second quarter, freshman guard Whitney Brown dropped in a jumper to give the Huskers a 40-31 halftime lead.
“Mi’Cole’s stretch was an important one to us,” Williams said. “She’s been playing with great confidence and has been really sparking us. Our team really needed her today.”
The back-and-forth action did continue into the third quarter with Nebraska’s nine point lead wedging things for the moment. But, the Huskers’ season-long fast pace drive slowly emerged in the third quarter, much like in their 93-70 win over Minnesota on Feb. 20. However, even when Nebraska went up 53-40, Wisconsin began to come back from the deficit. Soon enough, the Huskers’ lead shrunk down to 53-47 near the end of the third quarter.
But Bourne wrapped up the quarter with a 3-pointer to make it 56-47 heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Badgers’ were starting to pick up momentum as they closed Nebraska’s lead down to 58-53. But the Huskers erupted with a run of their own, turning the 58-53 advantage into a 66-53 lead. This once again gave Nebraska a significant buffer over Wisconsin as the fourth quarter approached its end.
“There was no lead that was going to be comfortable for us,” Williams said. “But, I’m glad the team didn’t let themselves crumble when Wisconsin closed the gap. They just found ways to answer, step up and make big plays when we needed it.”
With the win the Huskers are now 21-7 on the season and 10-7 in the Big Ten. The team will conclude the regular season at home against Northwestern on Feb. 27. Tipoff for the season finale will be at 3:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Big Ten Network and listened to on Husker Radio Network.