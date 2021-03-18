Nebraska’s last-gasp effort for an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament bid came down to its conference tournament matchup with Maryland.
Despite the team’s 83-73 loss, they were given a bid to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. One week after their loss to Maryland, the Huskers are now on their way to Memphis for a chance to finish the season on a high note.
“The excitement level is really high,” head coach Amy Williams said at Wednesday’s press conference. “We had a pretty good showing at the Big Ten Tournament and to be able to continue our season is exciting. To get this opportunity, especially after last year with COVID, just gives this huge appreciation for it.”
Last season, Nebraska was coming off of a first-round loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament when COVID-19 shut everything down. One year later, the Huskers will now be a part of the WNIT’s 32-team bracket, kicking off the tournament with a matchup versus the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks.
Regardless of the outcome, Nebraska will have two games at minimum in this tournament. If the Huskers lose their first-round game, they’ll play in the Memphis Region’s consolation ladder, with an opportunity to compete against other squads in the region. The Skyhawks finished the season 20-5 and won the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship but finished as a runner-up in the conference tournament. Still, the Skyhawks’ strong season is something Williams isn’t ignoring.
“UT-Martin is a very respectable team,” Williams said. “They have a lot of veterans, upperclassmen and seniors, so they have a lot of experience. They have some of the best players in their conference and in the country, so they’re going to give us a hard battle.”
Nebraska is the only team from the Big Ten in the WNIT. The Huskers finished with a 12-12 regular season record and made it to the quarter-finals of the Big Ten Tournament before the aforementioned defeat to Maryland. Standout games in the regular season for Nebraska were its sweep of then-ranked Northwestern, a victory against then-ranked Michigan State, a 1-1 split over now-No. 21 Rutgers and a win over then-No. 15 Ohio State.
These wins, along with their performance in the Big Ten Tournament, played a part in getting the Huskers into the WNIT bracket, which is what Williams and the team were hoping for.
“After the loss, we watched Maryland go on to win the conference championship,” Williams said. “In our minds, we thought, we were right there. We’ve improved a lot over the season and that game against Maryland showed we can compete against practically anyone in the country.”
For Nebraska, this’ll be its first trip to the WNIT under Williams. For Williams however, this’ll be her third trip as a head coach, as she led the South Dakota Coyotes to two WNIT appearances. In her first trip, the Coyotes fell in the second round, but in Williams' final season at South Dakota they won it all. Now as the Huskers take a crack at the WNIT, Williams is hoping to replicate her last run, but it won’t be as easy.
“It’s difficult to win postseason games anywhere,” Williams said. “The challenge of staying focused throughout the tournament means everyone on the team needs to contribute. This tournament will definitely feel different because unlike 2016, no team is hosting games.”
Nebraska is coming into the tournament with a wide variety of weapons to choose from. Junior guard Sam Haiby leads the charge for the Huskers as she tops almost every statistical category for the team. Behind Haiby in the offensive attack, are sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne and senior center Kate Cain.
Despite having an ankle injury in mid-January, Bourne has not slowed down in her second year, doubling her point average and rebound average from her freshman year. Bourne also leads the team in double-doubles with five.
As for Cain, the lone senior has had an electrifying season. Whether it’s blocked shots, grabbing rebounds or putting the ball in the hoop, Cain has been a dynamic force and the most integral part of Nebraska’s roster.
There’s also notable players like sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin who leads the team in made 3-pointers with 42.
“This is a special group,” Williams said. “The way they get along and love each other on and off the court is what you want from your team. It’s very rewarding for their chemistry and leadership to come to fruition.”
The game against UT-Martin will be on March 19. Tipoff is at 11 a.m. and the game can be streamed on FloHoops.