The Nebraska women’s basketball team’s 12-0 start to the season helped the team in more ways than one.
During the team’s nonconference slate, which stemmed from November through late December, the Huskers’ rotation of players was more fluid. The team’s main goal, other than winning, was gaining experience for the new members of the squad.
“Your ability to spread minutes out is important,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said after the Maine game. “We didn’t have much drop off. I thought everybody that came into the game found a way to contribute and bring something to the table.”
Little did the Huskers know, those newcomers would become essential for a postseason run.
The Huskers have had huge contributions from sophomore guard Jaz Shelley and seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week forward/center Alexis Markowski. The pair head the team’s scoring list entering Nebraska’s game with Northwestern on Sunday, both averaging over 12 points per game.
Shelley, early in the season, had been the Huskers’ most dynamic scorer as she led the team in the majority of shooting categories. The Moe, Australia native notched five double-doubles, most recently in the 76-61 victory over Penn State on Feb. 3, and Nebraska’s fourth ever triple-double in the North Carolina Central victory.
The Oregon transfer has displayed a selfless style of play multiple times this year, proving that she does not need points to impact the game. She leads the team in assists, steals, blocks and is runner-up in rebounds.
Markowski, along with Shelley, is also in her first year in a Husker uniform and has shown that her skill set is extremely seasoned for an 18-year-old. The Lincoln, Nebraska native did not start to open the season but got her first crack in the starting lineup against Michigan. She did not squander the chance.
In the 79-58 victory over then-No. 8 Wolverines, Markowski exploded with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 5-of-8 from the free throw line.
Since her inaugural start, Markowski has cemented herself as a key piece in the Huskers starting lineup.
The Huskers are more than just Markowski and Shelley, though, as junior guard Sam Haiby and sophomore center Isabelle Bourne have contributed plenty to the success of Nebraska. The Huskers, however, needed more than four players to achieve the type of season they’re having.
In the wake of Nebraska removing a starting guard from the roster, freshman guard Allison Weidner proved to be the perfect fit for the vacancy.
Weidner has strung together three consecutive starts, topping a previous-best performance in each. The Humphrey, Nebraska native scored a career-high 23 points against Minnesota in the Huskers 93-70 victory on Feb. 20. The usual slashing guard displayed an impressive performance beyond the arc as she went 3-of-3 from 3-point range.
The Huskers will continue to plug in Weidner as the complementary piece in the backcourt to Shelley, but questions about her sustained productivity persist. The freshman guard has proven she can play well-rounded basketball as her offensive presence takes on new heights in recent weeks, letting her on-court play plead her case.
Nebraska is much more than its individual parts, with the whole roster embracing what seems to be a “next man up” mentality.
If the past three games have entailed what the Huskers are transitioning to as a team, it is junior forward Bella Cravens’ minutes steadily rising. Cravens was in the Huskers starting lineup to start the season but dealt with an ankle injury for the majority of conference play and has halted any early season production she had. With time to heal, Cravens has been a viable sixth option for the Huskers.
As the Huskers enter the postseason, the biggest task is going to be chemistry between the starters. The starting five of Shelley, Weidner, Haiby, Bourne and Markowski has been rolling recently, despite a lackluster game against Penn State.
The Big Ten Tournament is just around the corner for the Huskers, and their new plan of attack may need to clean up some imperfections. The deciding factor of potential postseason success will hinge on if Nebraska can create an unbreakable chemistry with its new look starting five.