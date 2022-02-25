The final road game for Nebraska women’s basketball was quite the battle against Wisconsin, as it ended in a tough 80-70 victory.
Now, the Huskers are returning home for the season finale, where they’ll play host to a 15-10 Northwestern.
The last time these teams met, Nebraska took down the Wildcats 71-64 in Evanston in mid-February 2021. Nearly one year later, the Huskers are coming into this game with much already proven. The website herhoopstats.com gives them a win probability of 83.6%.
Still, no game is a given in the Big Ten. As seen at Penn State back in early February, Nebraska had similar odds to win yet lost on the road to a now 11-15 Nittany Lions squad.
Following the team’s victory over the Badgers, Nebraska is now No. 9 nationally in scoring offense with an average of 78.7 points per game and No. 165 nationally in scoring defense, holding opponents to 63 points per game.
Nebraska’s lead scorer, freshman center Alexis Markowski, averages 12.9 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game, making her also Nebraska’s lead rebounder.
Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley isn’t far behind Markowski, averaging 12.3 points per game. Shelley also continues to stay on top as the team’s leader in assists, steals and blocks per game.
Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne continues to thrive alongside Markowski, putting up 10.8 points per game. Junior guard Sam Haiby is Nebraska’s fourth-leading scorer, averaging 10.6 points per game. Freshman guard Allison Weidner averages 7.2 points per game, stepping up in her new role over the last four games.
Northwestern has also had quite the season, despite its 15-10 record, in part to its leading scorer and solid defense.
The Wildcats are No. 116 nationally in scoring offense, averaging 67.6 points per game. Northwestern is also No. 187 nationally in scoring defense, holding opponents to 63.8 points per game.
Leading the Wildcats in scoring is senior guard Veronica Burton, who averages 17.8 points per game, over nine points more than Northwestern’s second-highest scorer, senior forward Courtney Shaw, who averages 8.5. Burton also leads the team in steals, assists and 3-pointers made. Meanwhile, Shaw leads the team in rebounding, averaging 9.9 rebounds per game.
Freshman forward Caileigh Walsh is third in scoring for the Wildcats, averaging 8.1 points per game. Walsh also leads the team in blocks, averaging 1.6 per game.
Freshman guard Jillian Brown and junior guard Laya Hartman round out the majority of Northwestern’s scoring, putting up eight and 7.7 points per game, respectively.
While Northwestern currently holds a 7-7 record in Big Ten play, there have been a few recent wins and losses that shouldn’t go overlooked.
To start, Northwestern went 1-1 in its series against the Hawkeyes and beat then-No. 22 Iowa on the road in early January. The second bout, just three weeks after the Wildcat road upset, saw Northwestern force overtime after trailing 61-57 with under two minutes left in the fourth. Unfortunately, the Wildcats couldn’t pull off the sweep and fell to Iowa 72-67 in overtime.
After its next game was postponed, Northwestern did turn things around in its road win over Purdue. After ending the first quarter leading the Boilermakers 13-10, the Wildcats took off in the second quarter and went into halftime up 35-22. Purdue couldn’t recover from the slip up and fell to Northwestern 80-67.
The Wildcats, after two consecutive road victories, fell in their third straight road game to Minnesota. After falling behind 18-8 at the end of the first quarter, Northwestern was behind by as much as 66-48 midway through the fourth. Despite the Wildcats’ best efforts in their comeback, the deficit was too much to overcome, and they fell to the Golden Gophers 74-68.
Northwestern had to quickly turn around from the loss and confront a stellar then-No. 4 Michigan, albeit at home, two days later. This ended up being Northwestern’s strongest victory of the season. After the Wolverines forced overtime, Northwestern returned the favor by forcing double overtime. Then with three seconds left in double overtime, Burton handed the Wildcats the 71-69 win at the free throw line.
Tip-off for Sunday’s game will be at 3:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Big Ten Network or listened to on Huskers Radio Network.