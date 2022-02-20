Nearly three months prior to Sunday, the Nebraska women’s basketball team barely survived a road upset from Minnesota.
This time around, the Huskers made sure the second matchup against the Golden Gophers wouldn’t be so vigorous. With the crowd of Pinnacle Bank Arena behind them, the Huskers dominated Minnesota in a massive 93-70 victory, their 20th of the season.
This win comes 24 hours after senior guard Ashley Scoggin left the team and assistant head coach Chuck Love was suspended. Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams had no comment regarding the reason for Scoggin’s removal nor Love’s suspension after the game.
As for the game, freshman guard Allison Weidner led the way for Nebraska in scoring, finishing with a season-high 23 points. Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne finished second in scoring for the Huskers, dropping 17. Freshman center Alexis Markowski was third with 15 points, while also leading the team in rebounds with nine. Junior guard Sam Haiby was the other Husker to finish in double-digits with 14 points.
Another notable performance was from sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, who led the team with a season-high 12 assists.
“12 assists is huge in the point guard position,” Haiby said postgame. “Shelley’s a great passer and it showed by the way she shared the ball today.”
Nebraska finished the game shooting 33-of-61 from the field, 10-of-21 from 3-point range and 17-of-22 from the free throw line. The Huskers also outrebounded the Golden Gophers 39-28 and notched seven steals.
“We played incredibly well,” Williams said postgame. “We strung together a very strong 40 minutes getting contributions from all over the place. Just a really complete game all-around.”
After the Golden Gophers struck first with a layup, the Huskers quickly retaliated with six straight points, courtesy of Bourne and Haiby. But Minnesota didn’t let Nebraska continue its fast start, eventually tying the game up at eight. That was until Bourne and Weidner delivered five straight points to push the Husker lead to 13-8. Then after the Golden Gophers landed a jumper to make it 13-10, Nebraska pushed the lead to 19-10.
Minnesota, however, once again didn’t allow the lead to balloon as it dropped back-to-back 3-pointers to suddenly make it 19-16 with under a minute left in the first quarter. Yet as time winded down, both Markowski and Bourne swiftly laid in layups to give the Huskers a 23-16 lead to end the first.
Bourne picked up right where she left off to start the second quarter, tossing in another layup to make it 25-16. Nebraska continued to hold onto its solid lead for a majority of the second quarter, but the Golden Gophers stayed present throughout. It was only when the Huskers made it 35-25 when things started to heat up. Before Nebraska knew it, Minnesota went on a 7-0 run to get within three of the Huskers.
However, the Golden Gophers’ run was halted when senior guard Mi’Cole Cayton landed two straight 3-pointers to make it 38-32, then 41-34. This would be the eventual score at the end of the half.
“We kind of got a little tight there,” Williams said. “But Mi’Cole really sparked us there with a couple of 3-pointers.”
Bourne once again opened up the quarter with a layup to push Nebraska’s lead back to nine. Even when Minnesota got a basket, the Huskers soon reached a double-digit lead thanks to scores by Weidner and Haiby. From there, the lead only grew for Nebraska as it was soon ahead 56-37 nearly halfway through the third quarter. The Golden Gophers tried to chip into the lead multiple times, but the Huskers’ tempo was too much for Minnesota.
It was clear by the sound of the roaring crowd following a 3-pointer by freshman guard Kendall Moriarty who the eventual victors of the game were going to be. As the game entered the fourth quarter, Nebraska was ahead with a commanding 71-47 lead, which soon became the 93-70 win. To Williams, the previous loss to Penn State on Thursday taught them to never let up.
“We learned our lesson from the Penn State game,” Williams said. “The Big Ten is such a competitive league and if you let up, the lead can go in a hurry.”
With the win, the Huskers are now 20-7 and 8-7 in Big Ten play. The next game will be at Wisconsin on Feb. 23. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Big Ten Plus or listened to on Husker Radio Network.