It’s been over a week since the originally scheduled showdown between the Nebraska women’s basketball team and Rutgers was postponed. Now, after the rescheduling and two extra games, the Huskers are set to face the Scarlet Knights at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The two games Nebraska played after the cancellation but before the rescheduling were both wins. The Huskers’ first win came against Wisconsin and the second against Purdue. The two games helped improve Nebraska’s record to 15-4 on the season and 4-4 in the Big Ten conference.
Along with that, Nebraska is now No. 7 nationally in scoring offense with an average of 81.2 points per game. Accompanying that is the Huskers’ scoring defense, who are No. 132 nationally, holding opponents to 61.3 points per game.
Leading Nebraska on the season is sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, who continues to stay atop in scoring, rebounds and assists per game. On the season, Shelley averages 12.9 points per game. Propelling herself to the No. 2 spot for Nebraska is freshman center Alexis Markowski, who now averages 12.1 points per game. The Lincoln native is coming off her second highest scoring performance of the season. In the win over Purdue, Markowski finished with 23 points and three 3-pointers.
Haiby is Nebraska’s third-leading scorer, averaging 11.1 points per game. Sophomore forward Izzy Bourne is fourth, averaging 10.1 points per game. Rounding out the top five, sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin averages 8.7 points per game.
While Nebraska has been staying in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense, Rutgers is in the top-100 nationally when it comes to scoring defense.
On the season, the Scarlet Knights are No. 315 nationally in scoring offense, averaging 56.6 points per game. But, while Rutgers’ scoring offense has been struggling, its scoring defense hasn’t, sitting at No. 76 nationally. On average, the Scarlet Knights have kept opponents to just 58.9 points per game.
Leading the Knights in scoring is senior forward Osh Brown, who averages 9.9 points per game. Brown also leads Rutgers in rebounds, averaging nine per game. Senior guard Shug Dickson is the Scarlet Knights’ second-leading scorer, averaging 8.7 points per game. Dickson also leads the team in assists, averaging four per game.
Senior guard Lasha Petree is 26-of-72 from beyond-the-arc so far this season, leading the team in 3-point attempts and averaging 7.9 points per game. In fourth, junior forward Tyia Singleton has averaged 5.5 points per game. Singleton also leads the team in blocks, averaging 1.1 per game.
Rounding out the top five for Rutgers is sophomore center Sakima Walker, who averages 4.7 points per game. Another notable player is senior guard Sayawni Lassiter, who leads the team in steals, averaging 1.8 per game.
On the season, the Scarlet Knights are 7-15 and 0-10 in the Big Ten conference. Rutgers is also on an eight-game losing streak, with its most recent loss being a 61-45 loss to 12-8 Michigan State. However, some of the Scarlet Knights' losses shouldn’t go unnoticed. Three losses in particular were the 60-58 defeat to 13-8 Purdue, the 68-63 defeat to 11-8 Northwestern and the 80-71 loss to 15-4 Ohio State.
In the loss to Purdue, Rutgers fell behind 41-21 midway through the third quarter before climbing back into the game. But after tying the game at 58, the Boilermakers got the win at the buzzer with a layup. Yet, despite that, the Scarlet Knights held Purdue to only eight points in the fourth quarter.
In the defeat against Northwestern, Rutgers had the lead for part of the first half, before falling behind 46-31. After another valiant second half effort by the Scarlet Knights, the score was 64-63 Northwestern in the final two minutes of the game. Sadly, Rutgers once again came up short.
Then in the loss to Ohio State, the Scarlet Knights once again showed they wouldn’t stay down despite being behind. Throughout the game, Rutgers trailed, but they never fell far behind. Then, with just under two minutes left in the game, the Scarlet Knights got the game to 71-67 before the Buckeyes pulled away with the win.
In terms of Tuesday’s matchup, it’ll be the only game between the Huskers and Scarlet Knights. The last time Nebraska and Rutgers faced off, the Huskers fell in a 78-62 loss back in February 2021.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be viewed on Nebraska Public Media or listened to on Husker Radio Network.