Nebraska women’s basketball starts postseason play Wednesday morning, as it travels to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament, facing Minnesota.
The Huskers come into the tournament as the No. 8 seed (11-11, 9-10 Big Ten), dropping their last two games of the regular season at Minnesota (63-73) and Iowa (75-83), while the No. 9 seed Golden Gophers (8-12, 7-11 Big Ten) look to finalize a 3-0 season sweep of Nebraska.
In both meetings this season, the Huskers couldn't produce enough offensively, with only two double-digit scorers through both games. Second-team All-Big Ten junior guard Sam Haiby scored a combined 47 points against the Gophers this season, but unfortunately for the Huskers, Haiby did not get enough production from her teammates to will her team over the line.
In the first matchup between the teams in January, redshirt sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin finished as the other double-digit scorer with 16 points. Minnesota finished the 76-71 win with four players in double digits, led by redshirt senior guard Gadiva Hubbard’s 18 points and sophomore guard Sara Scalia’s 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Three-time Big Ten All-Defensive selection Kate Cain struggled in the first two meetings offensively, scoring a combined 11 points. Cain continues to lead the Huskers defensively, as she accumulated 67 blocks over the season.
On the bright side for the Huskers, junior forward Bella Cravens returned to the lineup in their loss against Iowa after missing the Feb. 24 matchup with Minnesota.
Nebraska was outrebounded by nine without Cravens, who averages 7.5 rebounds. She will be available for the upcoming tournament opener, and her presence will be crucial.
Sophomore forward and first-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection Isabelle Bourne scored just seven points against Minnesota the last time out, reaching just over half of her average 13.9 points per game.
If the Huskers can find a way to score efficiently and crash the glass, they may beat the Gophers, which would give the Huskers a meeting with No. 1 seed Maryland (21-2, 17-1 Big Ten).
Maryland smoked Nebraska 95-73 earlier this season in Lincoln, with sophomore guards Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller leading the way with a combined 49 points. Senior forward Chloe Bibby lit it up from deep in the game, hitting four early 3-pointers and stretching the Terrapins’ lead early.
Steady offensive production from more than just one or two players is exactly what the Huskers need to beat Maryland, but it's a longshot. The Terrapins average 91.3 points per game compared to the Huskers 69.1 average, a wide margin to cover. Even if Haiby and Bourne turn in performances well above their averages, the Huskers would need a great defensive performance and significant contributions from the bench.
If the Huskers pull off the upset and beat Maryland, they would face one of four teams in the semifinals: No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Northwestern, No. 12 Illinois or No. 13 Wisconsin, with the Wolverines being the most likely opponent.
Michigan (14-4, 9-4 Big Ten) held on to beat the Huskers earlier this season 64-62, as the Huskers got a steal late in the game, but could not get a shot off to tie or win.
Michigan is led by junior forward Naz Hillmon who had 35 points and 22 rebounds in the close win against the Huskers, followed by junior guard Amy Dilk who scored 11 points in the contest.
The Huskers need to take advantage of Michigan's weaker bench and clean up the glass well if they want to compete closely with the Wolverines again and potentially snatch another upset. Barring upsets on the other side of the bracket, a trip to the championship game would match Nebraska up with No. 2 Indiana (18-4, 16-2 Big Ten) or No. 3 Rutgers (14-3, 10-3 Big Ten).
Indiana destroyed the Huskers 85-41 in Bloomington in December, led by junior forward Aleksa Gulbe (18 points, 12 rebounds) and sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes (16 points, three blocks).
Rutgers is led by redshirt senior forward Arella Guirantes, who is a crucial all-around piece for the Scarlet Knights, averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. Freshman guard Diamond Johnson also averages 17.4 points per game.
Nebraska lost six of its final eight games to end the regular season, but finally beating Minnesota could provide the Huskers the confidence needed to compete in a showdown with Maryland, one of the nation’s top teams.
The Huskers’ matchup with Minnesota will tip off at 10 a.m. and can be watched on the Big Ten Network.