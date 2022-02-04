It was a busy week of action for the Nebraska women’s basketball team with three straight games at Pinnacle Bank Arena across seven days.
Now, the Huskers are heading back on the road with a big test ahead of them as they go toe-to-toe with No. 17 Maryland.
The last time these teams met, then-No. 7 Maryland took down Nebraska in an 83-73 second round thriller at the Big Ten conference tournament in March 2021. Nearly one year later, the Huskers are once again coming in with much against them, with herhoopstats.com giving them a win probability of only 27.4%.
Regardless of the math, Nebraska is coming into the matchup with much proven both offensively and defensively.
Following the team’s 50-38 victory over Rutgers, Nebraska is now No. 10 nationally in scoring offense with an average of 79.6 points per game. But, thanks to the Rutgers game, the Huskers’ scoring defense is now No. 108 nationally, holding opponents to 60.1 points per game.
Leading Nebraska on the season is sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, who continues to stay atop in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game. On the season, Shelley averages 12.7 points per game. The No. 2 spot in scoring for Nebraska is freshman center Alexis Markowski, who now averages 12.3 points per game, after finishing the month of January averaging 19.3 points per game.
Junior guard Sam Haiby is Nebraska’s third-leading scorer, averaging 11.1 points per game. Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne is fourth, averaging 9.7 points per game. Rounding out the top five, sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin averages 8.3 points per game.
Although Nebraska has stayed in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense, Maryland’s offense has kept pace with the Huskers throughout the season.
The Terrapins are currently No. 6 nationally in scoring offense, averaging 81.5 points per game. But while its scoring offense has been stellar, Maryland’s scoring defense is No. 279 nationally, giving up an average of 68.3 points per game. A key reason for the Terrapins’ high-powered offense is that their top-five scorers all average double-digit points per game.
Leading Maryland in scoring is sophomore forward Angel Reese, who has nine 20-point games on the season, supporting her average of 17.5 points per game. Along with scoring, Reese also leads the team in rebounds, steals and blocks per game.
Junior guard Ashley Owusu is Maryland’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game. Owusu also leads the team in assists, averaging four per game. Senior forward Chloe Bibby is third for the Terrapins, averaging 12.2 points per game.
Junior guard Diamond Miller is fourth, averaging 11.8 points per game. The last player in the starting five is senior guard Katie Benzan who averages 11.7 points per game and also leads the team in 3-pointers made, shooting 53-of-124 and sixth among all players in the Big Ten in 3-point completion percentage.
Maryland has stayed in the top-25 rankings throughout the season but have suffered both blowouts and close losses. Maryland has lost to three current AP Top-6 teams by at least 15 points, but other losses in particular stand out as each were in intense, action-packed games.
The first was the Terrapins’ 66-59 loss to current No. 1 South Carolina back in mid-December. Then-No. 8 Maryland battled it out against the Gamecocks from start to finish, but after the Terrapins got a 55-53 lead less than four minutes into the fourth quarter, South Carolina shot right past them and ran away with the win. This kept the Gamecocks on top in the nation.
The team’s next close loss came to then-No. 8 Indiana. Much like its loss to South Carolina, then-No. 6 Maryland duked it out with the Hoosiers in the early January showdown. When the fourth quarter rolled in, Maryland fell behind multiple times, including a 60-51 deficit with just over three minutes left in the game. However, the Terrapins forced overtime, before Indiana pulled away with the 70-63 win.
The last, and most recent close loss for Maryland was the 95-89 fall to Ohio State. In the matchup, the then-No. 12 Terrapins kept up with the Buckeyes throughout the game. In the fourth quarter, despite surrendering 30 points to the Buckeyes, Maryland put up 32 points. Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough for the Terrapins to secure a win.
In terms of Sunday’s matchup, it’ll be the only regular season clash between these two teams. Tip-off for Sunday’s game will be at noon and can be viewed on Big Ten Plus or listened to on Husker Radio Network.