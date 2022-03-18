Playing in the postseason is a sort of reset.
Each team came into the 2022 NCAA Tournament with new found confidence — they are, after all, in a select group of the best 64 teams in the country.
That confidence, although, brings along nerves. These games now carry more weight as the season hangs in the balance each minute.
For the Nebraska women’s basketball team coming into the tournament as the Wichita region’s No. 8 seed and were looking to make a run. But, ultimately, the team fell short as No. 9 Gonzaga handed it a 68-55 defeat in the first round.
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams in her second NCAA Tournament with the Huskers made it clear that the team was looking to accomplish more than what they ultimately finished with.
“We came here to win this game and advance in the tournament so really disappointed at the loss,” Williams said postgame. “Disappointed that we feel like we are better than what we showed, mostly disappointed that it is over.
Nebraska, despite the 13 point loss, came into the game firing on all cylinders.
The Huskers and their nationally No. 21 ranked 3-point percentage squad started the game 2-of-2 from junior guard Sam Haiby and sophomore guard Jaz Shelley gave them an early two point lead.
Haiby, with her seven first quarter points, led all scoring in the inaugural quarter. Giving the energy the Huskers needed to start the game, the junior guard shot 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.
Nebraska started the game with an efficient shooting display, but couldn’t separate itself too far from its opponent. Gonzaga’s senior forward Anamaria Virjoghe, with her team leading five points in the quarter, kept the Bulldogs within two points with 53 seconds left in the quarter.
Playing just three minutes in the quarter, freshman guard Kendall Moriarty splashed in a crucial 3-pointer to bring the Huskers up by five with 30 seconds left. A 3-pointer that loomed larger was knocked down by the Bulldogs with five seconds left to cut the deficit to two heading into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs took the energy from the 3-pointer and carried that over to the second, in which they started the quarter with a 6-0 run that flipped the Huskers two point lead into a four point deficit.
Shelley stopped the run with a 3-pointer to get the Huskers on the board nearly two minutes into the quarter. The guard finished the game with 11 points with help from her five points in the second quarter.
Shelley added a layup to match a jumper from Gonzaga’s senior forward Melody Kempton to keep the Huskers within two points. Then, Shelley, with a dish to Huskers senior guard Mi’Cole Cayton, who knocked down her sole 3-pointer of the game, gave the Huskers back the lead with 6:26 to play in the second.
The Huskers from then on got outscored 10-6 the rest of the quarter. Kempton and sophomore forward Yvonne Ejim led Gonzaga, the two finishing with 14 each. Ejim led the team in second quarter points with six.
Despite little production in the second, the Huskers closed out the half only down three, due in part because of a layup by Haiby as she knochted her 11th and 12th points of the half. Haiby would finish the game with a team-high 20 points and six rebounds.
“She played so hard and aggressive and really tried to create a lot of offense for herself and her teammates,” Williams said. “Heck of a way for her to perform in her first NCAA Tournament.”
The Huskers in the first half did not shoot the ball particularly well as they shot 36% from the field and were out-rebounded 21-15. Nebraska would head into the locker room with a clear plan to try and get back to its brand of basketball—dominance of the glass and efficient shooting from the field.
Gonzaga, however, took full grasp of the momentum it created in the second quarter and started the final half of play with a 6-0 run. The Bulldogs with both sides of the ball playing to their game plan outscored the Huskers 21-13 in the third quarter.
In the third, Nebraska’s defense had no answer forGonzaga junior guard Kayleigh Truong, who scored eight in the quarter. Truong finished the game as the Bulldogs leading scorer with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field.
Nebraska’s main downfall in the third quarter was the teams top scorers in Shelley and freshman forward/center Alexis Markowski getting in foul trouble, taking them out of the game plan for the most part.
“Without question trying to manage and juggle foul trouble, It was interesting trying to manage the physicality of the game and yet still having players in foul trouble,” Williams said.
The Huskers, facing a challenging uphill climb of double digits, only mustered up 12 fourth quarter points to Gonzaga’s 13. The Bulldogs capped off the game with a seven point final quarter from Truong.
In the fourth quarter the Huskers cut the deficit to seven points on a 3-pointer from Markowski, which was the closest the game would get before its final 68-55 score. Markowski rounded out the Huskers double digit scorers for the afternoon contest with 10 points.
Gonzaga, with its win over Nebraska, will wait and see who its opponent will be in the second round. No. 1 Louisville takes on No. 16 Albany with the winner advancing to meet the Bulldogs, with Louisville having a more than favorable chance of winning.
Nebraska’s season has drawn to a close but the future for the young team to experience the NCAA Tournament, like they did, brings hope for a brighter future.
“We can really use that as something that can benefit our program moving forward,” Williams said. “Even though we have some veteran and some experienced players, none of them having the experience of playing here in the NCAA Tournament, it will definitely be something to learn from and use to propel our program going forward.”
Nebraska, despite losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, finished the season with its best overall record since the 2013-2014 season.
“I've been really really proud of this group and how they have fought through some adversity that we faced throughout the season,” Williams said. “Finding ways to lean on each other and really create a bond with this group that I know will last the rest of their lives.”