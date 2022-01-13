Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

A few rain showers this morning mixing with snow showers during the afternoon hours. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 42F. SE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.