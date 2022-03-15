As the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament selection show rolled on, whispers of anxious excitement filled Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday night.
Then it happened. The arena glowed red as the Nebraska women’s basketball team officially punched its ticket into the NCAA Tournament.
The Huskers drew the No. 8 seed in the Wichita Region with a first round matchup against No. 9 seed Gonzaga, the West Coast Conference Tournament Champions, on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska demonstrated throughout the season that it can compete against some of the best competition in the country, as six Big Ten teams, including the Huskers, are in the tournament.
Two of Nebraska’s most accomplished wins of the season are both No. 3 seeds in the NCAA Tournament in Michigan and Indiana. Even with a stellar resume in the regular season and impressive run in the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers will have to prove themselves yet again.
The Huskers will have to muster up a pair of wins for a deep run in the tournament, the first up being Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 26-6 overall record and 15-2 conference record.
Gonzaga enters the tournament with a balanced offensive attack led by senior forward Melody Kempton, who averages 10.9 points per game. Kempton has started all 32 games for the Bulldogs and leads them in field goal percentage with 54%.
Kempton’s 10.9 points consist of all hard-fought baskets in the paint as she has not attempted a 3-pointer all year. This could play into Nebraska’s strengths defensively, as the Huskers rank as the nation's No. 107 team in 2-point percentage defense, holding opponents to 42.6%.
Protecting the paint, the Huskers field a group of forwards and centers that have held their own in junior forward Bella Cravens, sophomore center Isabelle Bourne and freshman forward/center Alexis Markowski.
Gonzaga is more than just Kempton, though, as it has three other double-digit scorers.
The Bulldogs have a set of identical twins controlling the backcourt. Junior guards Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong both average 10.8 points while also shooting over 35% from 3-point range. The Truong twins do have a glaring difference, though. Kayleigh has started 26 of the 29 games she has played while Kaylynne, who has played in all 32 games, has only started seven.
Nebraska will have to make sure the top dynamic scorers for Gonzaga are in check. 52.8% of Gonzaga’s total points on the season come from 2-point range, meaning that the contest should showcase a physical style of basketball in the painted area.
The Huskers should be able to settle the Bulldogs 3-point shooting as the Huskers are the nation's No. 36 3-point percentage defense, allowing a mere 27.8% per game. But the battle should be whoever can control the paint.
According to herhoopstats.com, Gonzaga comes in with a 57.1% chance to pull the slight upset over Nebraska in the first round of the tournament. No matter the outcome the victor will have a tall task in a likely meeting with No. 1 seed Louisville in the second round.
The Cardinals are led by sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith, who is averaging 13.6 points per game. The 5-foot-7 guard is in good form entering the NCAA Tournament, scoring 18.6 points per game in Louisville's last six games. The Wenatchee, Washington native has improved her 3-point shot as she is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc and 42.7% from the field.
Van Lith has helped elevate the Cardinals to the No. 9 team in Her Hoop Stats’ offensive efficiency rating.
As good as Van Lith is, senior forward Emily Engstler is what gives the Cardinals the biggest advantage in the tournament. Engstler, in her first year with the Cardinals, was a huge burst for the team as her stout defensive presence pushed them the No. 7 team in Her Hoop Stats’ defensive rating.
Engstler, along with her defensive prowess, averages 9.1 rebounds per game and shoots 40.8% from 3-point range. The forward carries with her a bag full of tricks that will be put on display in the tournament.
The Cardinals will face No. 16 seed Albany in the first round, coming into the contest with a 98.1% chance of advancing.
Before a potential matchup against Louisville, Nebraska will have to take care of business against Gonzaga if head coach Amy Williams’ squad wants to earn its first NCAA Tournament win since 2014.