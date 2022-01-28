Editor’s Note: All statistics used in this piece are accurate as of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Prior to Thursday night’s game against Wisconsin, it had been nearly two weeks since the Nebraska women’s basketball team took the court.
Now, after having two games postponed due to COVID-19, the Huskers are in the midst of a stacked week of action, with the Wisconsin game kicking off a stretch of four games at home over a span of seven days.
The week started with a showdown against Wisconsin. Now, the Huskers will continue their homestand at Pinnacle Bank Arena by welcoming in Purdue.
Even through a rough stretch in late December and early January, Nebraska remains one of the best offenses in the country. The team is currently No. 9 nationally with an average of 81.4 points per game. As for their scoring defense however, the Huskers are No. 151 nationally, holding opponents to 62.1 points per game.
Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley continues to lead the Huskers in points, rebounds and assists per game. On the season, Shelley averages 13.8 points per game. Propelling herself to the number two spot for Nebraska is freshman center Alexis Markowski, who now averages 11.2 points per game. The Lincoln native is coming off her highest scoring game of the season, a 27-point performance against Iowa in which she drained six 3-pointers.
Junior guard Sam Haiby is Nebraska’s third-leading scorer, averaging 11 points per game. Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne is fourth, averaging 10.1 points per game. Rounding out the top five, sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin averages nine points per game.
Along with the top five, the Huskers still have a deep bench to work off of as well. The Nebraska bench has outscored the opposing bench by an average of 15.3 points per game.
The Boilermakers, meanwhile, are No. 74 nationally in scoring offense, averaging 70.7 points per game. Nebraska and Purdue are both high-scoring outfits, which could make for an entertaining affair.
But despite the offensive similarities both teams have, the deciding factor between Purdue and Nebraska is defense. Currently, the Boilermakers are sitting at No. 268 nationally, holding opponents to an average of 67.3 points per game.
Leading Purdue in scoring is sophomore guard Madison Layden, who averages 13.1 points per game. Layden also leads the team in steals, proving her capabilities on both ends of the floor. The Huskers’ primary ballhandlers will need to ensure that turnovers are kept to a minimum, as Layden can make Nebraska pay.
Junior guard Abbey Ellis is the Boilermakers’ second-leading scorer, averaging 11.4 points per game. Senior guards Brooke Moore and Cassidy Hardin round out the Boilermakers’ top scorers. Moore leads the Purdue bench in scoring but the Boilermakers also have two other notable starters.
Junior guard Jeanae Terry leads Purdue in both assists and rebounds, the latter currently among healthy Boilermaker players. On the season, Terry averages 5.6 rebounds per game and 5.3 assists per game. The other is junior forward Rickie Woltman, who has started Purdue’s last 10 games. Woltman averages 5.3 rebounds per game and leads the team in blocks, averaging 1.2 per game.
On the season, the Boilermakers have had some solid wins and frustrating losses. Two specific games Purdue has featured this dynamic.
The team’s biggest win came when it took down Georgia Tech, who is currently No. 1 in the nation for scoring defense, holding opponents to an average of 46.3 points per game.
The Yellow Jackets are also currently ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25, but were unranked when they faced Purdue in early December. The game came down to the final shot, following a back-and-forth, lead-changing bout. At the buzzer, Terry snatched the 53-52 win for the Boilermakers with a jumper. This put Purdue at 6-2 on the season before beginning conference play.
As for the loss, it came not too long ago for the Boilermakers. In its first round in-state battle against then-No. 6 Indiana in mid-January, Purdue fell to the Hoosiers 73-68 in overtime. Despite Purdue falling to the Hoosiers, the bout was much like the back-and-forth affair versus Georgia Tech.
After surrendering a six-point lead with just over a minute left in the game, the Boilermakers forced overtime thanks to a free throw by Ellis. When it went into overtime though, Indiana was able to slip away with the 73-68 win.
In terms of Sunday’s matchup, it’ll be the only game between the Huskers and Boilermakers. The last time Nebraska and Purdue faced off, the Huskers fell to the Boilermakers in an 83-72 loss back in December 2020.
Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and can be viewed on Nebraska Public Media or listened to on Husker Radio Network.