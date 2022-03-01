Nebraska women’s basketball center Alexis Markowski has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the Big Ten announced on Tuesday.
The announcement comes a day before the women’s basketball Big Ten Tournament gets underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Markowski was the only unanimous choice by the league’s coaches on the five-player Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
For Markowski, this award reflects the incredible season she has had thus far. After heading into 2022 averaging 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds, Markowski went on a tear in the months of January and February after becoming a starter. Throughout 16 total starts, the Lincoln, Nebraska native racked up 265 of her season total of 378 points along with 146 of her season total 229 rebounds. Markowski also had five 20-point games and four double-doubles throughout the 16-game run.
This surge in performance propelled Markowski’s final regular season averages to 13 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. It also helped Markowski climb to the top of Nebraska’s stat sheet as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. This made her the only Big Ten freshman to lead her team in scoring and rebounding.
In the Big Ten Conference, Markowski averaged a team best 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds in conference games-only to lead Nebraska to an 11-7 Big Ten record. Markowski also hauled in six of her total eight Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards during the final two months of the regular season.
In total, five Huskers were honored by the conference on Tuesday. Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection alongside Markowski. Junior guard Sam Haiby and sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne were All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions. Junior forward Bella Cravens took home the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for the second season in a row.