Through the first two games of the regular season, Nebraska women’s basketball outscored its opponents 210-97. To cap off their first week of the regular season, the Huskers added win number three in blowout fashion, an 88-33 rout over Alabama A&M at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday.
Leading the way for the Huskers was sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne, who scored a career-high 23 points in the win. Bourne also finished with six rebounds, a block and a steal. Four Nebraska players tied for second in scoring. Junior guard Sam Haiby, junior forward Bella Cravens and sophomore guards Ashley Scoggin and Jaz Shelley all finished with eight points.
Another notable performance from Shelley was her 12 rebounds, which led the team on Sunday and a career-high for the guard.
The Huskers finished the game going 32-of-64 from the field, 16-of-27 in free throws, 47 rebounds and 18 steals. Defensively, Nebraska held the Bulldogs to just 10-of-48 in field goal shooting, 0-of-9 in 3-point shooting and just 28 rebounds.
“I feel really good about how we started this season,” Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “We still have some room for improvement, but we’re really excited. We have a tough challenge coming up in a few days.”
Things started off at a fast pace, but scoring was hard to come by as both teams flew up and down the court, but couldn’t get any shots to land. Nearly two minutes went by before the first made basket, which was by the Bulldogs. However, Bourne and Haiby quickly responded to the score as they each dropped a basket to give Nebraska a 4-2 lead. Cravens added to the run with a jumper to put the Huskers up 6-2.
Following an Alabama A&M timeout, Nebraska continued the run with a Haiby breakaway that ended in a layup. Bourne then gave five more points to the Huskers after landing a free throw and two layups. Scoggin punched in her first points of the game as she floated a 3-pointer in to give Nebraska a 16-2 lead. Bourne once again pitched a streak of points, this time seven, to make the Huskers run 23-0.
As the final 60 seconds of the first quarter commenced, freshman center Alexis Markowski popped up on the statsheet after going 2-for-2 at the foul line. Then after nearly eight minutes of play, the Bulldogs finally scored again, also landing two points at the foul line. This marked the final points of the quarter as Nebraska began the next 10 minutes of play up 25-4.
“The quarter was so much fun,” Bourne said postgame. “It’s fun to play with people who worked really hard during the week and start the game off like that. It just was really nice.”
Alabama A&M opened up the second quarter with a small 7-0 run to try and chip into the 21-point deficit. With the score now 25-11, the Huskers countered the Bulldogs surge with Cravens putting up a swift layup. Things grew quiet for a minute but were awakened by another small run by Alabama A&M. When the media timeout was called, the score had become 27-17.
The break turned out to be exactly what Nebraska needed.
Following a free throw by freshman guard Allison Weidner, Scoggin hit another 3-pointer from beyond the arc to put the Huskers up 31-17. Cravens added another point from the foul line, but the Bulldogs replied with two points of their own from the free-throw line. Bourne then dropped another basket to put Nebraska up 34-19, which would be the score as the teams headed into the locker rooms.
“It’s definitely something we can still work on,” Haiby said postgame. “We can’t let those slips happen. We came out pretty hot in the first quarter, but let up a bit in the second. So we need to make sure stuff like that doesn’t happen.”
Things were quiet entering the second half of play as points weren’t scored until two minutes in, much like the first half. Haiby started off the quarter with a layup, which was accompanied by Bourne shortly after. Following another Husker basket, Cravens tossed up a jumper to push the lead to 42-19. Shelley then finally got on the board by driving in and landing two straight layups and two free throws.
The monster run continued for Nebraska as both Haiby and Scoggin got breakaway layups to extend the lead to 51-19. After a Shelley free throw, Alabama A&M scored its first points of the half, dropping two at the foul line. Shelley took another trip to the foul line and once again landed another point for the Huskers. The Bulldogs followed that up with two more points of their own to make the score 53-23.
Weidner also returned to the foul line and went 2-of-2. Freshman guard Kendall Moriarty then drove down the court and made a layup which was then proceeded by Markowski pitching in a layup. Following two straight Bulldog jumpers, Moriarty pushed into the paint and tossed up yet another layup as the clock wound down. Freshman forward Annika Stewart then capped off the quarter with a 3-pointer to send Nebraska into the final quarter up 64-29.
Freshman guard Ruby Porter immediately made her presence known at the start of the fourth, landing a 3-pointer. Bourne then hit a jumper and a free throw. About a minute later, Bourne once again tossed up a jump shot to give the Huskers a 72-29 lead. The Bulldogs landed their own jumper, but Markowski made a quick reply with her own jump shot and a free throw.
All alone at the top of the key, freshman forward Kendall Coley then threw up a 3-pointer to push Nebraska’s lead to 78-31. A scoreless period followed until a Stewart jumper and a 3-pointer by freshman guard Whitney Brown turned things back on. Stewart added another point from the line to make the lead 84-31. Brown accompanied this by knocking in another 3-pointer. Eventually the game came to a close and the Huskers took victory 88-33.
With the 3-0 start to the season, Nebraska is entering its first big test of the season with the annual in-state matchup against Creighton at home. Williams has yet to take down the Blue Jays as head coach and the last time the Huskers won over Creighton was back in December of 2015.
“Creighton has versatility from top to bottom on their lineup,” Williams said. “They have a lot of players who can shoot and are a threat. But, the challenges they bring are things we’re going to see down the line. So we have to be ready for this task and find a way to be more versatile.”
The game is set for Nov. 17 with tipoff at 7 p.m. The game can be viewed on Big Ten Plus.