After a remarkable regular season that ended with a 22-7 overall record and 11-7 Big Ten record, the Nebraska women’s basketball team heads into the 2022 Big Ten Tournament with the No. 6 overall seed.
The Huskers, because of their strong showing in the regular season, earned a bye for the first round of the tournament, which is located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Nebraska will await the winner of the game between No. 11 seed Wisconsin and No. 14 seed Illinois on Wednesday night for its first competitor.
Regardless of the outcome of the Wednesday game, the Huskers should be favored as they beat both teams earlier in the season. The Huskers took down the Badgers on Feb. 23 in a 80-70 win and defeated the Fighting Illini 82-63 on Feb. 12.
If Nebraska were to be pitted against the Fighting Illini, the matchup would be heavily favored in Nebraska’s favor. The last time the two foes faced each other, Nebraska came into the contest with an expected win probability of 94.4%.
In the victory for the Huskers, they displayed a near-perfect game plan of efficient offense coupled with stout defense. Nebraska’s offense shot 44.4% from the field along with halting the Illinois 3-point efforts, holding them to 15.4% from long range.
Illinois is not the country's top 3-point shooting team by any means, but as a team the 3-point shot makes up about 27% of their total points. The Fighting Illini would be a fairly appealing opponent for the Huskers, however the Badgers do not pose much of a threat either.
In the Feb. 23 contest, the Badgers did utilize their starting five to try and overcome the Huskers suffocating defense. The Badgers starting five were the only scorers in that contest with sophomore guard Brooke Schramek leading the team with 20 points.
Wisconsin showed that it is a team that does not have a lot of depth, which was exploited by the Huskers. Nebraska ended the contest with four double-digit scorers and four other Huskers cracked the scoring column from the bench.
The Huskers and the Badgers, on paper, entail a very interesting matchup as the Badgers rank No. 112 in 3-point percentage in the nation while Nebraska ranks No. 30 in 3-point percentage defense. Wisconsin averages 32.1% from beyond the arc while the Huskers allow a mere 27.2% from long range.
Even though the Huskers let the Badgers shoot 41.2% from 3-point range in the last contest, Nebraska still came out on top.
Wisconsin appears to be the most likely matchup for the Huskers, albeit slightly. Wisconsin holds a 55.4% chance of defeating Illinois.
Wisconsin and Illinois are, of course, at the bottom of the Big Ten standings. Wisconsin finished the regular season with a 5-13 record in conference play while Illinois ranked last with a Big Ten record of 1-13.
Illinois' lone conference win came in a 68-47 contest over Wisconsin back on Jan. 9. Wisconsin later got its revenge as the teams split the two-game season series with a 70-62 victory on Feb. 6. The Badgers and Fighting Illini are set to meet at 3:30 p.m., the final contest of the tournament’s preliminary day of action.
If Nebraska defeats either Wisconsin or Illinois, the Huskers would be up against No. 3 seed Michigan. The Huskers and the Wolverines had one head-to-head matchup in the regular season, which Nebraska smashed then-No. 8 in the country Michigan 79-58.
In the Jan. 4 matchup, the Huskers displayed a dominant showing on the defensive end of the court, allowing a mere 36.7% from the field and 8.3% from 3-point range. Of Michigan's 58 points, senior forward Naz Hillmon, the No. 12 scorer in women’s college basketball with 21.1 points per game, was held to just 10 points.
Nebraska has struggled throughout the year to match up against some of the nation’s best scorers but did not find trouble when up against Hillmon.
Hillmon shot 4-of-14 from the floor and 2-of-4 from the free throw line against the Huskers.
The Huskers also limited the team’s second-leading 3-point shooter in former Husker and current Wolverine senior guard Leigha Brown. Brown has a 34.6% from 3-point range on the season but shot 0-of-2 against the Huskers.
Still, Nebraska will need to take care of business with whomever they are matched up against before a quarterfinals matchup with the Wolverines could happen.
Michigan will have plenty to play for too. The NCAA Selection Committee tabbed the Wolverines as a No. 2 seed in its bracket preview show on Feb. 28, meaning the Wolverines could make a push up the bracket with a strong performance in Indianapolis. On the other hand, an early loss to Nebraska could cause the Wolverines’ NCAA Tournament stock to suffer while Nebraska’s would undoubtedly rise.
In the meantime, all Nebraska can do is sit and watch.