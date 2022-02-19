Nebraska suspended a coach and removed a player from its roster Saturday, the two announcements coming hours apart.
In a statement released by Nebraska’s athletic department on Feb. 19, the Huskers suspended women’s basketball associate head coach Chuck Love with pay.
Then later in the afternoon, a Nebraska spokesperson announced that sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin had been removed from the roster.
No comment has been made regarding the cause for Love’s suspension or Scoggin’s removal.
Love has been an assistant coach under Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams for a decade, working alongside her at the University of South Dakota before coming to Nebraska.
Scoggin has been a part of the Nebraska women’s basketball team since the start of the 2020-2021 season after transferring from Salt Lake City Community College. On the season, she averaged 8.4 points per game and was one of Nebraska’s leading 3-point shooters being 55-of-131.
Neither Love nor Scoggin was present during the Huskers 83-76 road loss to Penn State Thursday night.
The Huskers are set to face Minnesota on Feb. 20, with tipoff at 2 p.m..