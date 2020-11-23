The Big Ten conference announced its 20-game women’s basketball conference schedule Monday afternoon, and the Huskers released their nonconference schedule soon after.
Although the Huskers are allowed up to five non-conference games, the team will be playing just three. Nebraska will open its season at home on Dec. 4 against Oral Roberts, a team the Huskers beat 77-67 last season.
Nebraska’s other two nonconference games will be against Idaho State at home and a road contest with Creighton. The Huskers have lost to the Bluejays each of the last four years, although the last two matchups have each been decided by less than 10 points.
Before taking on Creighton, Nebraska will open its conference schedule against Illinois in Lincoln on Dec. 10.
Each Big Ten team will play seven opponents twice, and six opponents just once. There are five teams in the women’s basketball preseason AP Top 25 poll, and the only opponent out of those five that Nebraska will play twice is No. 15 Northwestern.
Overall, the Huskers will have 10 conference home games. They have a home and road game with each of the seven opponents they play twice, and, of the six opponents Nebraska plays only once, three will be played at home.
The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament will take place from March 9-13 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Huskers will look to improve on a season in which they finished 17-13 and make it past the first round of the conference tournament for the first time since 2017-18.