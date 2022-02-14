Just over a month ago the Nebraska women’s basketball team fell to then No. 6 Indiana 72-65 on the road.
For the second bout between the two teams, the Huskers prosecuted a true revenge game, as they took down the No. 5 Hoosiers at Pinnacle Bank Arena in a 72-55 upset win.
This is Nebraska’s second win against a top-10 team on the season and its first win over a top-5 team since December 2009, where it took down LSU 77-63.
“This is a great win for us,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “For us to come out and play the way that we did was great. I’m proud of this team win.”
Five Nebraska players finished the night in double-digit scoring, the first time for the team during conference play.
Sharing the title for lead scorer for the Huskers were junior guard Sam Haiby and sophomore guard Jaz Shelley. Both players dropped 14 points on the night. Behind them was freshman guard Alison Weidner with 11 — her fifth double-digit game on the season.
Then, sharing the third place spot and rounding out the top five were sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne and freshman center Alexis Markowski with 10. Markowski also led the team in rebounds with 15, making it her fifth double-double on the season.
As a team, the Huskers were 28-of-61 from the field, 7-of-15 from 3-point range and a season-low 9-of-21 from the free throw line. The missed free throws were accompanied by 19 turnovers surrendered by Nebraska. Despite the frustrating in-game miscues, Williams had her team ready for the tough moments of action.
“We’ve been working really hard on moving to the next play,” Williams said. “We missed plenty of free throws, easy money in the paint, and if you carry that into the next play it's just going to be an avalanche of negativity. We can’t let that affect our effort, so we just need to stay locked in and focus on doing the next right thing.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Huskers held Indiana to 23-of-72 from the field, 7-of-13 from the free throw line and a Hoosiers’ season-low 2-of-23 from 3-point range. Along with that, Nebraska outrebounded Indiana 48-40.
“We knew if we played a really good defense tonight we would win the game,” Markowski said postgame. “That was our mindset the whole night and we got the win.”
Bourne helped Nebraska get the ball rolling with a layup just a minute in. But Indiana quickly responded with two layups and two jumpers over the next three minutes to make it 8-2. Markowski ended the Hoosiers run with a layup followed by a free throw to put the Huskers within three. A minute later, junior forward Bella Cravens added another point from the foul line to cut Indiana’s lead to two.
Then, Weidner equalized the score with a putback layup shot after rebounding a missed 3-pointer from freshman guard Ruby Porter. Not long after, Bourne once again gave Nebraska the lead, which soon became the start of a back-and-forth battle. Even when Cravens and Weidner helped the Huskers jump out to a 16-12 lead, Indiana replied with six straight to go up 18-16. As the clock winded down in the quarter, Haiby drove her way into the paint and tied things up at 18.
Following a Bourne 3-pointer to push the lead to 23-18, the Hoosiers tried to stick with the Huskers, refusing to fall behind. Eventually, Indiana tied the game back up, this time at 24.
Markowski made the lead 29-26, which kickstarted a 8-0 run for Nebraska with just over two minutes left in the half. To wrap up the half, Cravens drove in a layup and Shelley reeled in a 3-pointer to send the Huskers into the locker room up 34-26.
Markowski kicked things off in the third for Nebraska, swiftly laying one in to make it a 10-point game. Indiana’s attempts to chip into the lead mounted to very little as the Huskers’ offensive momentum was starting to brew. After another round of back-and-forth action, the score soon hit 47-37, with both teams looking to make a big move in the second half of the third quarter.
The Hoosiers made the first move as they soon closed the deficit gap to 50-46. But, with under two minutes left in the third, Markowski forced in a layup to push the lead to 52-46.
The Hoosiers added another free throw to their score to start the fourth quarter, which brought Nebraska’s lead back to four. A free throw by Bourne did push the lead back to five, which was then followed by two straight Haiby layups to make it 57-48. Then, as they did all night long, the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena came to life as the upset victory was in sight with just over six minutes left in the game, a familiar sight to Haiby and the team.
“It felt a lot like the Michigan game,” Haiby said postgame. “Our fans are awesome. We’re playing really well right now. It reminds me why I love to play here.”
The Huskers used the roaring crowd to their advantage, picking up their pace. Before long, Nebraska’s run grew to 17-0 before Indiana scored again. With the score now 69-53 and under two minutes left in the game, the Huskers had secured the upset.
“It’s rewarding,” Williams said. “It’s rewarding because this team has worked hard to be able to get over the hump against well respected teams like Indiana.”
With the big win, Nebraska is now 19-6 on the season and 8-6 in conference play. The next game will be against Penn State on Feb. 17 in University Park, Pennsylvania. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be viewed on Big Ten Plus or listened to on Husker Radio Network.