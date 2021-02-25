This weekend’s top-five volleyball matchup between No. 4 Nebraska and No. 1 Wisconsin will no longer take place, according to a press release on Thursday morning.
According to the release, the postponement stemmed out of “an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.” Both schools mutually agreed to postpone the series.
“We are obviously disappointed that we won’t get to compete at Wisconsin this weekend, but our players understand that the health and safety of everyone is most important,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said in the release.
Both schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. This is the second series Nebraska has had postponed, as its Jan. 29 and 30 games against Northwestern were postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats’ program.
As of now, Nebraska’s next action is a road series on March 5 and 6 against Illinois.