Nebraska senior receiver JD Spielman has taken a temporary leave from the football program, the Huskers announced in a press release Monday morning.
Spielman, who was the Huskers’ leader in receiving yards in 2019, is currently at home in Minnesota with his family and is unlikely to take part in spring football.
“JD Spielman is dealing with a personal health matter currently, and at this time is not expected to participate in spring practice,” head coach Scott Frost said in the press release. “Everyone’s focus right now is on JD’s well-being and providing him with the appropriate support.”
Frost said he expects Spielman to return for summer conditioning.
On top of that, the Huskers announced that junior wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty has retired from football and will seek a medical exemption.
Kicker Barret Pickering will also pursue a medical exemption, while kicker Matt Waldoch is leaving the team to focus on school and club soccer.
Spring practices start on March 9, and will continue up until the spring game on April 18.