The Nebraska volleyball team’s final series of the regular season against Penn State has been canceled, according to a release on Tuesday morning.
The Nebraska athletic department said the cancellation was “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, and staff relating to COVID-19.” With the regular season concluding this weekend, the matches will not be rescheduled.
The announcement comes as Penn State deals with COVID-19 issues that began within the team late last week. Last week’s scheduled meeting between the Nittany Lions and Wisconsin was canceled due to an outbreak within the Penn State program.
This weekend will mark the third unscheduled idle period of the season for the Huskers. Nebraska previously saw cancelations of the Northwestern and Wisconsin series.
Just after the news broke, Nebraska head coach John Cook said at Tuesday’s weekly press conference that it is not likely that another opponent could be scheduled before the conclusion of the regular season.
“As far as I know, there’s no one else to play,” Cook said.
Cook mentioned that playing out-of-conference opponents is not allowed. He said the Huskers are planning on a lighter weekend before beginning postseason preparations.
Nebraska will learn its postseason fate on Sunday at 3:00 p.m, when the field of 48 teams for the NCAA Tournament is released.
The first round of the tournament will be played on April 14. If Nebraska claims a top-16 seed, the Huskers will return to action in the second round on April 15.