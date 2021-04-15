The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team defeated Texas State (25-18, 25-17, 25-20) to advance to the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.
The 48-team format meant that the seeded Huskers played their first postseason match against the Bobcats. Nebraska’s victory Thursday comes after 20 days without playing in a live competition.
After the long layover, the Huskers hit .398 as a team. It’s the team’s best single-match hitting percentage of the season.
Regardless of Nebraska’s strong offensive output, Husker head coach John Cook said afterwards that there is still room for improvement.
“It just felt like we were a little sluggish and discombobulated at times,” Cook said postgame.
The veteran head coach cited some problems with handling Texas State’s out-of-system scoring. The Bobcats hit .198 on the match. Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik led the Nebraska offense with 13 kills. She also finished with a season-high hitting efficiency of .407.
Despite having one of her best performances of the season, Kubik was even more thrilled to once again play in a competitive match.
“We were super excited, because obviously we haven’t played in three weeks,” Kubik said postgame.
Nebraska’s middles also scored at a blistering pace. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins appeared in only the first two sets and still finished with 10 kills on only 14 swings. Junior middle blocker Kayla Caffey had 9 kills on .667 hitting, and junior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach tallied two kills in the closing set.
Cook said that the coaching staff has been training Schwarzenbach to come in and provide a physical block in big moments. Stivrins, meanwhile, got an opportunity to rest her legs before the next round of the tournament.
Texas State rotated several left-side hitters throughout the match as it tried to keep pace with the efficiency of players like Stivrins and Kubik. The Bobcats were led by senior middle blocker Tyeranee Scott and junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald, who each tallied eight kills.
The Bobcats managed to outdig the Huskers 39-35, and Texas State junior libero Kayla Granado was the only player with double-digit digs. However, Nebraska held a commanding 7-1 advantage in total team blocks, which helped it dominate the Bobcats.
After senior right-side hitter Jazz Sweet had been in and out of the lineup all season, the veteran put down eight kills Thursday without an error. She also contributed to three of Nebraska’s blocks.
Even with the dominating performance, Cook described Nebraska’s serving as just “okay.” Sophomore libero Kenzie Knuckles led the team with two aces. Kubik added one.
Kubik opened the match with a kill for the Huskers. The Bobcats tied the match at 2 before Nebraska went on a 3-0 run. Fitzgerald answered with a pair of kills to bring Texas State back to even with the Huskers, and kill and block from Fitzgerald tied the set at seven.
There were already seven ties between the two teams as the first set was deadlocked at 10. A Kubik serving run created some separation, however, and the Huskers quickly had a 14-10 lead after a Fitzgerald error. Nebraska led 15-11 at the first media timeout.
Both teams put together a string of service errors out of the break. Knuckles helped the team bounce back behind the line and recorded an ace. Nebraska forced Texas State’s first timeout up 20-14.
Texas State got within three points after the break, forcing a Husker timeout. Stivrins quickly responded with two kills to regain a comfortable Husker advantage. Following a second Texas State timeout, Nebraska scored the final two points to win the opening set 25-18.
Nebraska quickly stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the second set with Knuckles serving. An early timeout from Texas State could not slow down Nebraska’s efficiency on offense. A pair of kills from Caffey brought the Husker advantage to 11-5. Both teams then exchanged points, as Nebraska led 15-9 midway through the set.
The Bobcats took their final timeout of the set down 17-9. Nebraska never wavered as Caffey and Stivrins continued to dominate. The Huskers claimed a convincing 25-17 win to take a 2-0 lead.
Texas State took its first lead of the match at 2-1 in the third set. Nebraska promptly retook the lead and had a 5-3 advantage after a Sweet kill. Schwarzenbach registered a kill early in the third, and the Huskers held a steady three-point lead.
The score tightened as the Bobcats got within one at 10-9. Nebraska then regained a three-point lead with a Kubik kill and Knuckles ace. The Huskers led by four at the media timeout.
The Bobcats refused to quit, narrowing the Nebraska lead to one at 17-16, which prompted a Nebraska timeout. After Texas State tied the match at 17, Kubik responded with a kill. Schwarzenbach broke another tie with a kill to put the Huskers up 20-19.
While tied at 20, Kubik continued to produce with a kill out of the back row. Sweet and Caffey then combined on a block to take a crucial two-point lead.
Sweet scored again with two kills out of a Bobcat timeout to bring up match point. A Texas State error ended the set and match at 25-20.
Nebraska returns to the CHI Health Center on Sunday for a regional semifinal matchup with 12th-seeded Baylor. Match times and broadcast details for regionals have not been determined.