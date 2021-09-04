Following a fierce 3-2 victory over the University of Nebraska-Omaha and a vigorous 3-1 win over Georgia on Friday, the No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team entered the final match of the Ameritas Players Challenge in search of a weekend sweep.
Fortunately for the Huskers, they managed the win, beating Arizona State with a 3-0 sweep.
As a team, Nebraska concluded the night with 48 kills, eight blocks and an attack percentage of .350. Leading the way for the Huskers was senior outside hitter Lexi Sun with 14 kills. Sun also finished the night with a hitting percentage of .364. Freshman outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein also finished the night with 11 kills and a hitting percentage of .529.
“Volleyball is volleyball,” Lauenstein said postgame. “It’s the people that I play with who help me play at a high level. Lexi [Sun] really helps me, Nikki [Hames] also brings a real fire for us.”
The early tone was set on the first serve of the match by Arizona State as the ball collided with the net early on. Throughout the first game, multiple service errors, attack errors and even bad digs were made by both the Huskers and the Sun Devils. Eight total service errors and six total attack errors were committed within set one. Entangled within the messy battle was a back-and-forth duel against the two teams.
The Huskers were able to gain control of the lead and expand upon it as the miscues continued. Despite a few more errors, the Huskers were able to respond with kills of their own to hold as great as a six-point lead over Arizona State.
After a service error gave Nebraska its 20th point, the Sun Devils tried inching back. Down 20-14, Arizona State took opportunities during the Huskers’ blunders and made the score 21-18.
Three straight Nebraska kills ended the comeback, however. Despite two points going to the Sun Devils, the Huskers capped off set number one with a monster kill by freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst to win 25-20.
The mistakes continued to fall in the second set, but the majority were on the side of Arizona State. After a timeout by the Sun Devils, Nebraska built upon its 6-1 lead, which eventually became 12-4.
Shortly after another Arizona State timeout, the Huskers cemented their momentum with a miraculous rally. It began with a diving save by freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez, who popped the ball high enough for junior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles to dive in and set it up to Sun, who fired the ball down on Sun Devil wood.
“Today we were just all in,” Rodriguez said postgame. “We were playing Nebraska volleyball. Serving, passing, bringing the defense, playing together and we just kept getting better throughout the match. It was really special.”
Arizona State tried desperately to muster something together, but the Nebraska machine was too much for the Sun Devils. With the fire burning, the Huskers stormed through the rest of set two eventually sealing the win 25-12 with a kill by senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey.
Attempting to flip the script on Nebraska, Arizona State began round three on a 5-2 run and held the lead for multiple rallies. However, the Huskers didn’t take the threat lightly as they soon tied the score at 8. Tying again at 9, it was clear that the Sun Devils didn’t want to fall like in set two. After tying at 11, Arizona State jumped out to a three-point lead following a kill and two errors by Nebraska.
Then, Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook called a timeout.
The Huskers cut back in, soon leading 15-14 until Arizona State dropped two more points to make it 17-14. Two straight kills by Nebraska and a Sun Devil simmered the boiling tension between the teams. But, as the second play recommenced, the madness began. The score tied at 17, then 18, all the way through 20. Then, Sun earned a kill and block to make it 22-20. Arizona State now needed a timeout.
With the Huskers up by two, the opportunity was in the favor of Nebraska. Following a Knuckles service ace, the Sun Devils earned one more point to make it 23-21, then again when the Huskers were at match point. But Sun put the match away with her 14th kill to win set three 25-22.
“We’re really starting to find a rhythm,” Cook said postgame. “Arizona State made a nice run in game three, but we executed well in game. We played better and better as the tournament went on, which was one of our goals.”
With the win, Nebraska claimed the tournament title and are now 5-0 on the season. Rodriguez and Caffey both earned all-tournament honors, along with senior setter Nicklin Hames winning tournament MVP.
The team’s next match will be one to watch as it travels to Omaha to battle 6-0 Creighton. The Bluejays are coming off their own tournament win, which included a 3-0 sweep against No. 3 and defending national champs Kentucky.
“We got to continue pushing the envelope,” Cook said. “Creighton just raised the ante and they’ll bring out the best in us. I think our players will be fired up and it’ll be an exciting match.”
The match will begin on Wednesday, Sep. 8 at 6:30 p.m., and can be seen on FS1.