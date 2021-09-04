The University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks’ volleyball team had taken a 2-1 lead, their closest to a victory since the team’s lone win against the Nebraska volleyball team back in 1986. No. 4 Nebraska had lost set three 25-16 and had looked thoroughly outmatched throughout the first three sets.
Down 2-1, Nebraska had brought in most of its 2021 spring starting unit throughout the match to create some momentum. Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun got the starting nod in the second set while senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey made her first appearance of the night at the beginning of the fourth set.
Caffey immediately provided an offensive spark, notching six kills with no errors on 10 attempts. Caffey assisted on the first point of the fourth set, assisting on a block with freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause to take a 1-0 lead.
Caffey and Krause led the fourth set charge, jumping to a 7-2 lead and forcing an early Mavericks timeout. Omaha called another timeout at the 14-8 mark but that did little to stop a ferocious Husker attack.
The two were a part of 12 points in the fourth set, combining on five blocks and seven kills. The duo was instrumental in a dominant 25-13 fourth set win with Krause’s final kill closing the set off senior setter Nicklin Hames’ pass.
That 25-13 win set up the all-important fifth set, where Nebraska played in its first fifth-set match of the season. Sun’s first hit of the fifth set went just out from cross-court, letting Mavericks take a 1-0 lead and their first lead since the third set.
After a diving junior setter Madi Kubik dug to Hames, Hames set up Caffey’s first fifth set kill to tie the set at 1-1. Kubik created two kills after that dive and along with another Krause block, Omaha called a timeout at 5-2.
Similar to the fourth set, the Mavericks’ timeout did very little to stop a Huskers team clicking on all cylinders. The Caffey/Krause duo once again played a significant role in closing the fifth set and securing a 3-2 Nebraska win.
The Huskers won 15-7 with Caffey and Krause scoring the final four points. The two were also part of two blocks with Caffey’s fourth fifth set kill being the bowtie on the Nebraska comeback.
The contrast in play differed from the first three sets where Omaha had a clear advantage. Although an underdog, the Mavericks won sets one and three with relative ease, winning each set 25-16.
One notable performance came from the Maverick defense, holding the Huskers to a .069 first set hitting percentage and a .050 third set hitting percentage. Although the Omaha defense was out-blocked by Nebraska, its digging was why the Husker offense looked stagnant through the first three sets.
In a similar strategy to the opening weekend, the Huskers rotated in different faces in the starting lineup. At middle blocker, sophomore Kaylynn Meyer was in while freshmen outside hitters Whitney Lauenstein and Ally Bartenhost got the starting nod to open the match.
Hames started at setter, but her return and several new hitters saw the offense falter quickly. The offense seemed to only work with Kubik through the early sets as she had 13 of the team’s 32 kills through the first three sets.
Omaha had several options when it came to responding to the Husker attack. Fifth-year senior defensive specialist Claire Mountjoy and freshman outside hitter Shayla McCormick led Omaha in digs, each with 18.
In total, the Mavericks had 74 digs and that passing let the Mavericks take the first set 25-16. Although Sun came in at the 22-13 mark, her substitution was not enough to break past a strong Omaha look.
Still, Nebraska had slow sets this season. Against Kansas State, Nebraska was dominated in the third set and bounced back to win set four. After a resounding 25-14 second set win, the Huskers had appeared to right the ship.
Nebraska hit .270 in set two while limiting the Mavericks to just a .027 mark. The third set was initially close, both schools exchanging leads early in the third set. Krause had what appeared to be a block to take a 5-4 Husker lead but was overturned on an Omaha challenge.
The Mavericks then jumped to a 9-4 lead and put the rest of the set on cruise control Omaha never lost its grip on the lead and the third set was not particularly close, with the Mavericks taking a 5-0 run to close the set at 25-16.
Nebraska, losing 2-1, brought in more offensive help with Caffey and the match flipped. Krause assisted on seven of Nebraska’s 10 blocks in the final two sets. The offense found a new spark, hitting .290 in the fourth set and then going .400 in the final set.
Next, the No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 on Friday night behind 15 kills from Kubik.
Nebraska’s first set of the night matched the sluggish nature of the start against the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Friday morning. The Huskers built an early 9-5 lead in the first set off of two blocks by senior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach and a 3-0 scoring run from Sun that featured a kill and two aces. But, after Georgia took a timeout, the Bulldogs would respond with a 13-6 run of their own, building a 18-15 lead and forcing a Nebraska timeout.
“We were getting served and blocked off the court in that first match,” Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook said postgame.
Despite a late rally by Nebraska, it was Georgia junior outside hitter Amber Stivrins, the sister of Nebraska senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, who would claim the first set for the Bulldogs with a well struck ball to center court. Georgia took the first set 25-19, led by junior outside hitter Kacie Evans with five kills.
Momentum would remain with the Bulldogs in the second set as they built an early 7-3 lead. Nebraska struck back with a 5-1 run of its own sparked by a kill from Hames who slammed a Georgia pass to the floor. The run by the Huskers tied the set at 11-11 and forced the first Georgia timeout since the 9-5 Husker lead in the first set.
Behind Lauenstein, Caffey and Kubik, the Huskers would finish the set on a 5-0 scoring run to take the set 25-21. Lauenstein earned three kills, while Caffey notched two kills and two blocks and Kubik added five kills.
Kubik would continue her dominance in the pivotal third set for Nebraska. Kubik would tally seven kills in the set to bring her match total to 13. The Huskers led by three thrice in the third set, and twice Georgia had a 3-0 run to answer. Nebraska would maintain its advantage as Kubik notched her seventh kill of the set and a block to lift Nebraska to a 25-22 victory.
“That was Husker volleyball. That’s what I see every day in the gym. We were playing good volleyball and putting relentless pressure on Georgia,” Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook said postgame.
Nebraska got out to a fast start in the fourth set, claiming a 6-2 lead. An all-out diving dig from freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez followed by a Hames set and Lauenstein kill punctuated a 4-0 run and forced a Georgia timeout.
“We talk about building a transition edge,” Kubik said postgame. “Sometimes I think we expect we’re gonna get a first ball kill. Digging in for the long rallies is huge and she (Rodriguez) was able to make a great play.”
After the Bulldog timeout, the Huskers didn’t look back. Nebraska had a 24-12 lead, but three match points later, the Bulldogs had drawn within nine at 24-15. Cook called a timeout, and two match points later Nebraska took the decisive fourth set 25-16 on a kill by Kubik, her 15th of the evening.
“They can find different ways to win now. I think that’s key,” Cook said.
As Nebraska looks ahead to Arizona State on Saturday, Cook knows what he wants to see out of his team.
“I’d like to see us build on what we did today,” Cook said. “I’d like to see us play clean Husker volleyball and play as a team.”
The game against the 3-2 Sun Devils has first serve set for 6 p.m. tomorrow and can be seen on BTN+.