Nebraska volleyball’s series against Northwestern has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats’ program, Nebraska announced just over an hour before Friday’s match.
The teams were set to play in Lincoln tonight at 6 p.m. and tomorrow.
"We are disappointed for our fans that we won't be able to play this weekend, but the health and safety of everyone in the Northwestern volleyball program is what's most important, and we wish them all the best," Nebraska head coach John Cook said in the press release.
The Huskers and Wildcats opened up their seasons with back-to-back sweeps against Indiana and Rutgers, respectively.
The Huskers’ schedule features a different opponent twice every week for 11 straight weeks. That, and the fact that the weekend after Nebraska’s final regular season game is the NCAA Tournament, means a rescheduling of the game would need to come sometime in the middle of a week.
Nebraska volleyball’s next series will be at home against Maryland next weekend.