On Thursday morning, Nebraska volleyball announced in a press release its season opener against Tulsa was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Nebraska’s match against Tulsa was supposed to be at 11 a.m. tomorrow and start the Husker Invitational. Now that match will be replaced by Kansas State-Colgate at that time slot.
In the same press release, fans who had bought tickets for the Nebraska-Tulsa match would be refunded for both parking and the tickets. Along with that, those fans would also get free admission to the Kansas State-Colgate.
The Huskers’ other Friday match against Colgate is still expected to be played at 6:30 p.m., delaying Nebraska’s season opener by seven and a half hours. With Tulsa’s untimely exit, there will only be three matches in the Husker Invitational.
Tulsa was scheduled to play Kansas State at 4 p.m. later that Friday before playing Colgate at noon the next day. Now, there is only one match scheduled for Saturday between Kansas State and Nebraska at 4 p.m.