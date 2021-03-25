The regular season is winding down fast for Nebraska volleyball.
There’s only two weekends of regular-season matches left before the NCAA Tournament starts, and Nebraska is looking to get a couple more wins in order to potentially land one of the top four seeds.
The Huskers are ranked third in the Big Ten at 12-2 and remain near the top in most offensive and defensive statistical categories — as they have all season long. On the other hand, Nebraska’s opponent on Thursday and Friday, Michigan, has had its season go off the rails.
Michigan had hopes of making noise in the Big Ten before COVID-19 took its toll on the program. A three-week delay to start the season torpedoed the Wolverines’ expectations early on and missing another four games after the delay ended any postseason hopes.
As of now, the Wolverines sit at 4-5. Still, there is a chance to play spoiler as the Wolverines are seventh in the Big Ten and looked competitive in matches against quality teams like Purdue and Ohio State.
On offense, the Wolverines’ best hitters come from the middle blocker position. Sophomore May Pertofsky hits .338 while sophomore Jess Robinson hits .405, making the position Michigan’s offensive strength.
In Michigan’s last series against Ohio State, the duo hit over a cumulative .300 throughout both matches against the Buckeyes.
The Wolverine offense's best chance to overcome the Husker front lines is through Pertofsky and Robinson. Last season, Nebraska swept Michigan 3-0 in the lone matchup between the teams and held the two middle blockers to the negatives.
When Nebraska comes into Ann Arbor, the Huskers will have just three outside hitters available. Sophomore right side hitter Riley Zuhn is out for the season, taking out a critical defensive piece and adding pressure on the remaining hitters.
Senior outside hitter Jazz Sweet will take Zuhn’s role full-time, a spot the two have previously shared this season, and Sweet’s first challenge will come against Michigan. Sweet performed well against Iowa, but must maintain that level of performance going forward.
Junior outside hitter Paige Jones is Michigan’s leader at the position but has struggled in that role, hitting just .165. Additionally, she hasn’t been a strong server for a six-rotation player. Nebraska’s defense has struggled against elite outside hitters this season, such as Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy and Ohio State’s Emily Londot.
Michigan’s best chance to break the Husker front row is through Jones and Pertofsky, who are both integral pieces of the team along with Robinson. For Nebraska, the offense has seen its fair share of ups and downs.
One constant is senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, who is the Big Ten’s most effective hitter and on pace to be a first team All-American again. Stivrins even served against Iowa, an unusual spot for someone who usually rotates out after having to leave the front.
Serving puts Stivrins in the back row, turning her into more of a passer and is something to look for if Nebraska decides to continue to use Stivrins both in the front and back.
“We gave Lauren an opportunity. She missed a few but we scored really well in her rotation serving,” head coach John Cook said at Tuesday’s press conference. “She’s got a great serve when she believes in it.”
Stivrins in the back row is one way Nebraska can counter the loss of outside hitter depth. With Stivrins not leaving as often, there’s more opportunities for senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey up front. The different offensive rotations will be tested against Michigan’s defense.
Michigan gives up just 11.51 kills per set, the fourth-best mark in the Big Ten.
That’s a significant increase in opposing defense from Iowa, which gives up over 13 kills per set — 11th in the conference. The first real Husker offensive challenge against the Wolverines is to see whether the offense can produce with Stivrins in the back row and Sweet’s increased role as the opposite side hitter.
The Huskers are safely in the tournament, but the matches against Michigan will be a good tell on how far Nebraska can go with the loss of Zuhn and new rotations with just two weeks left in the season.
Nebraska squares off with the Wolverines on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 6 p.m. Both matches can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.