The Nebraska volleyball team begins postseason play on Thursday in an unprecedented single-site NCAA Tournament just over 50 miles from the Devaney Center.
Omaha’s CHI Health Center will host every match of a condensed 48-team NCAA Tournament, where Nebraska will carry a No. 5 overall seed for a second consecutive postseason.
Despite the additional stress that the tournament bubble can put on participating teams, Nebraska head coach John Cook shared a positive outlook at Tuesday’s weekly press conference.
“Basically, we’ve been in a hotel,” Cook said. “I have a really nice room with great views of Omaha and the Missouri River, so I’m pretty happy.”
Cook said getting tested for COVID-19 was the “most common activity” for the players and coaches leading up to the tournament. Any outbreak of positive tests could abruptly end a team’s season.
For now, much of the tournament’s setup is a mystery to the head coach. Cook said Tuesday that he hadn’t yet gotten a look at the convention center’s layout.
As a result, in-person scouting of potential opponents is also limited.
“We’ve got to watch [matches] on video just like you guys do,” Cook said.
Aside from all the uncertainty, Cook said seeing all the other teams arrive in Omaha brings back old feelings of excitement and anticipation. At the same time, though, the head coach acknowledged that things would still feel different.
One welcome change for the Huskers might be simply getting to play a match again. After Nebraska’s season finale series against Penn State was canceled, the Huskers have endured three weeks without live competition. Cook said he’s remained focused despite the long layover.
“We’re just trying to figure out how to play great on Thursday against potentially two different teams,” Cook said. “That’s our focus right now.”
Cook also gave credit to the team’s seniors for helping keep a focused mindset during the postseason. Four of Nebraska’s starters have played in a national championship match.
Though Nebraska’s conference-only schedule was disrupted three times due to cancellations, the Huskers may have played enough quality opponents to feel comfortable in a high-stakes match. The Big Ten leads all conferences with six teams selected in this year’s narrowed field, with Wisconsin taking the top seed overall.
In fact, every Big Ten team received a top-16 seed, meaning none of the conference’s schools will play in the first round. Penn State, the 13 seed, is in the same bracket quadrant as Nebraska.
In addition to being tested against tough opponents, Nebraska remains a talented team. Four Huskers received AVCA All-North Region honors Tuesday: junior setter Nicklin Hames, sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and senior outside hitter Lexi Sun.
With the Huskers receiving a first-round bye in the tournament field, the team will await the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Texas State and Utah Valley.
Texas State is no stranger to the postseason. The Bobcats have won three consecutive Sun Belt titles and secured an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
This season was anything but typical for Texas State, however. The Sun Belt was one of the few conferences to hold volleyball competitions in the fall. The conference tournament was also held at the conclusion of the fall season. Texas State has been locked into the NCAA Tournament since their victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt championship on Nov. 22.
After that, the Bobcats played exclusively non-conference matches throughout the spring. Texas State played over half of the teams in the Big 12. The Bobcats ended their season with a road upset over then ninth-ranked Baylor.
This unusual slate culminated in a 30-8 record for the Bobcats. Cook made note of Texas State’s schedule after the bracket was revealed.
“You look at Texas State. How the heck did they even play 38 matches? Are they in the NCAA?” Cook said.
Utah Valley, meanwhile, is making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance since becoming a Division I volleyball program in 2003. The Wolverines finished 14-5 this season and clinched their tournament berth with a win in the Western Athletic Conference championship against New Mexico State.
The Wolverines played a conference-only schedule this spring with the exception of one match against in-state foe BYU. Utah Valley also set a school record with 12 conference wins in the regular season.
Even after an unusual season, Nebraska faces potential postseason matchups against plenty of familiar foes.
The top seed in the Huskers’ quadrant is Texas. Nebraska’s last tournament meeting with the Longhorns came in 2016, when Texas shocked the top-seeded Huskers in straight sets to advance to the national championship.
The Longhorns boast another elite team this spring and, like Texas State, played both a fall and spring schedule. After 24 matches, the Longhorns have only lost once.
Nebraska could play another former conference rival in the regional semifinals. Baylor, the 12 seed, will be seeking a repeat of last year’s historic appearance in the national semifinals.
The Bears are led by senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley, who was named AVCA National Player of the Year in 2019. Pressley has 447 kills this year on .247 hitting.
Baylor has been inconsistent this year, however — the Bears have lost to Texas four times. The season finale for Baylor was spoiled in a 3-1 home defeat by Texas State.
Another non-conference opponent for Baylor in the regular season was Pepperdine, which also features in Nebraska’s region. The Waves now find themselves a win over UMBC away from a rematch with the Bears.
Pepperdine also features some close ties to Nebraska, as sophomore outside hitter Kayleigh Hames, the sister of Nebraska’s Hames, plays for the Waves. If Pepperdine can knock off UMBC and Baylor (who it took to five sets earlier in the season), the Hames sisters could be on a collision course in the regional semifinal.
It’s an unusual season, and it’s likely to end with some unexpected outcomes. Whichever team adapts best might finish with a trophy at the end of the year.