The transition from September to October was either slow or eventful for some Husker freshmen athletes. While many did not give stellar performances across the week, those who did came in big ways, including this week’s winner.
That winner is volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez.
The Nebraska volleyball team entered its second week of conference play in the Big Ten this week. Nebraska’s opponents both came from the state of Michigan, the Michigan Wolverines on Friday and the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday. Nebraska was victorious in both, sweeping its opponents.
Rodriguez entered the first weekend of October in somewhat of a slump. In her last three matches, she only had a total of 23 digs for the Husker defense. Although Nebraska was 2-1 in these matches, it was Rodriguez’s fewest digs in a span of matches across the season.
But this week saw much in terms of inspiration for both Rodriguez and the Husker volleyball team, as it was both the return of senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and the Weekend of Champions for Nebraska.
Although Rodriguez only finished the Michigan match with just eight digs, she still played a vital part in the team’s dominating night over the Wolverines. On the night, the Huskers held Michigan to a total of 42 points across three sets.
But it was Sunday’s 3-0 sweep over Michigan State where Rodriguez erupted. The Sterling, Illinois native finished the match with 17 digs, playing a huge part in Nebraska’s win.
This is Rodriguez’s first 15-plus dig match since the team’s 3-1 loss to Stanford a little over two weeks ago. This is also her ninth match thus far where she finished with double-digit digs. On the season, Rodriguez now has 178 digs on the season, which leads the team by a significant margin.
First honorable mention: Football running back Jaquez Yant
The Nebraska football team entered Week Five with a home game against conference foe, Northwestern.
The Huskers dominated the Wildcats in an overwhelming 56-7 victory, with running back Jacquez Yant being an unexpected significant contributor. Yant had played in one previous game, a 52-7 win over Fordham.
In his second game of the season, Yant recorded 127 rushing yards off just 13 carries, making his yards-per-carry just under 9.8.
Yant’s biggest play of the night was a massive 64-yard run part way through the first quarter which put the Huskers on Northwestern’s four-yard line.
On the season, the Tallahassee, Florida native has a total of 152 yards off 18 carries, putting his yards-per-carry at 8.4.
Second honorable mention: Volleyball outside hitter Lindsay Krause
Alongside Rodriguez for Nebraska volleyball, outside hitter Lindsay Krause also had a solid weekend performance.
Although her stats were a bit lower than some of her other weeks, Krause was able to excel in the less-recognized areas of the game. In the team’s win over Michigan, Krause finished the night with seven kills and four blocks.
Then in the team’s win over Michigan State, the Papillion, Nebraska native finished the match with nine kills and two blocks.