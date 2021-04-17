The Nebraska volleyball team cannot bask in its second-round victory for very long.
A normal NCAA volleyball tournament grants teams six days to rest and prepare for regionals after the second round. This year, 16 remaining teams must move on from Thursday victories and hit the court again on Sunday.
Nebraska’s first match of the tournament was a convincing sweep over Texas State to put the Huskers into the regional semifinals. After the team’s victory over the Bobcats, Nebraska head coach John Cook still joked about the uncertainty surrounding the schedule in the days ahead.
“All I know is we have dinner at 5 o’clock,” Cook said. “That’s it.”
Early Friday morning, the Huskers learned that their matchup with 12-seed Baylor would begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
During the short break between the second round and regionals, Nebraska will likely look to accomplish more than just prepare for a strong Baylor lineup. The Huskers are also trying to stay fresh and healthy.
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, one of the country’s leaders in hitting efficiency, rested on the bench for the entire third set of Thursday’s match. Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik commented post-match on the importance of keeping the team’s All-American in good shape.
“We’ve known about Lauren being injured, and we’re just kind of preparing for however she’s feeling on any given day,” Kubik said. “Obviously, we want her on the floor as much as possible.”
Cook said putting junior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach into the starting rotation in the third set would help the team moving forward in the postseason.
“We’ve been training Callie to be in matches, and so we wanted to get her in there and put her in that spot,” Cook said. “We’re going to play some big, physical teams.”
Aside from tending to lingering injuries, Nebraska must also stay clear of COVID-19. A matchup in the first round between Rice and North Carolina A&T was declared a no contest after COVID-19 issues within the Owls program. Rice’s season ended before it could play in the first round.
All other first and second-round matches continued as scheduled. After a few upsets in first-round matchups between unseeded teams, the top 16 teams dominated on Thursday. The only seeded teams to fall in the second round were No. 14 Utah and No. 15 Washington State.
The Big Ten placed more teams in the tournament than any other conference with six, and all six of those teams advanced to the round of 16 without dropping a set.
However, Nebraska’s remaining path to the national semifinals might go entirely through past conference rivals. A win over old Big 12 foe Baylor could potentially put the Huskers into a regional final matchup with Texas, the highest seed in Nebraska’s bracket quadrant.
Cook and the Huskers are not overlooking Baylor, however. The Nebraska head coach commented on the excitement surrounding the regional final matchup after Thursday’s victory.
“I think our players are going to be fired up to play them,” Cook said.
The task of containing Baylor begins with trying to slow down senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley. Pressley was named the 2019 AVCA National Player of the Year after she led Baylor to a first-overall NCAA Tournament seed and the program’s first-ever appearance in the national semifinals.
Cook said Thursday that limiting Pressley’s production is not always going to be an option.
“[Pressley] is going to get a lot of sets. You kind of know where it’s going, and we have to find a way to stop her,” Cook said. “If she gets a kill, we have to come right back and side out. We’re going to do everything right and she’s still going to kill the ball.”
Pressley has accumulated a lofty 4.68 kills per set this season, good for eighth nationally in the category. Her totals have helped Baylor to a 20-6 record after the Big 12 played both a fall and a spring schedule.
Baylor has plenty of history to overcome in its matchup with Nebraska, however. In 31 meetings between the two schools, the Huskers have never lost to Baylor. 26 of those matches were sweeps, and the Bears have never pushed Nebraska to five sets.
Sunday’s match is a decidedly new chapter in the series, however. Nebraska and Baylor have not met since the Huskers’ final season as a Big 12 school in 2010. The two previously dueled every year from 1995-2010, a period in which Baylor only made the NCAA Tournament three times.
Now, Baylor has a roster talented enough to compete with the nation’s elite. Aside from Pressley, Baylor also has a returning first team All-American in senior setter Hannah Sedwick. Junior libero Shanel Bramschreiber earned Big 12 Libero of the Year honors, marking the first time a Baylor player has ever won the award.
Nebraska has appeared in every regional final since 2012, though it may not be wise to trust history in this unusual tournament.
To keep the streak alive, the Huskers must withstand a formidable test.