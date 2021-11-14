The No. 11 Nebraska volleyball team was able to take down Big Ten foe Indiana in four sets on Sunday, claiming the victory 3-1. The win improved the Huskers to 20-6 on the season.
Nebraska was able to finish with 62 kills in the match to go along with a hitting percentage of .210. Leading the way was freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst who posted 11 kills and a .333 hitting percentage. Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun also had a solid showing with 11 kills of her own to go along with a .310 hitting percentage.
Freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause put up 11 kills with a .125 hitting percentage while senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins added 10 kills and a .391 hitting percentage. Rounding out the top five for the Huskers was junior outside hitter Madi Kubik with nine kills and a .037 hitting percentage.
The first set was tight throughout as neither team was able to pull away. Indiana grabbed an 11-7 lead after a back-and-forth to begin the set. After Nebraska grabbed points back, the Hoosiers extended their lead to 16-10 with the set on the verge of a runaway in Indiana’s favor.
Indiana built a lead as substantial as 19-12, but the Huskers roared back in the face of adversity and narrowed the Hoosiers’ lead to 24-23. However, Indiana was able to close out the first set win giving it a 1-0 advantage.
In the second set, Nebraska stormed out to a quick 5-1 lead before it quickly became 5-4 with a Hoosier run. The Huskers held a 13-7 advantage after a run of their own as they looked to even up the affair in the second set. Nebraska ran ahead to a 21-15 lead and, unlike Indiana in the first set, maintained that lead and leveled the match with a 25-18 victory.
The third set continued the trend of close sets as it stood 10-9 in the early going with the Hoosiers on top. Indiana finally put a run together as it stretched the lead to 17-11 as the Huskers looked in danger of falling down 2-1.
Nebraska then pushed the game to 18-17, fueled by a 5-0 run as it got right back into the set with Indiana clinging to a one point lead. After some back-and-forth of trading points, the Huskers led 23-22 before putting away the Hoosiers and claiming the second set 25-22.
Nebraska roared ahead to a 10-2 lead in the fourth set thanks to an impressive 9-0 run that pushed them to a big advantage early on. The Huskers would continue to dominate as they led 17-7 with the Hoosiers finding themselves in a difficult position. Nebraska stormed ahead to a 22-9 lead and looked to finish off Indiana.
A 5-0 run by the Hoosiers made things a little more interesting with the score sitting at 24-16, but the Huskers fought off the Hoosiers’ comeback efforts and secured the set and the match victory.
Nebraska’s next match will come on Friday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. against Penn State.