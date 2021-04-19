The Nebraska volleyball team’s season ended Monday with a 3-1 loss (25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21) in the regional finals to Texas. The Huskers finished 16-3 on the year.
Texas hit .336 in the match, by far the highest efficiency of any team against the Huskers this season.
Individually, Texas was led to victory by its pair of outside hitters. Junior Logan Eggleston and sophomore Skylar Fields both finished with 18 kills on .226 and .630 hitting, respectively.
The potent attack from the Longhorn left-side attackers was also anchored by strong passing. Texas head coach Jerritt Elliott commented postgame on the need for teams to get the Longhorn passers off balance to be successful.
“With our firepower, teams have to serve tough against us,” Elliott said postgame.
Nebraska failed to keep pace offensively, hitting .171 on the afternoon. Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik led the Huskers’ scoring with a season-high 15 kills on 39 swings. Junior middle blocker Kayla Caffey was second on the team with eight kills and hit .357.
With Texas passing well and scoring efficiently, Nebraska felt the pressure on serve receive. The Huskers gave up an uncharacteristically high eight aces, including five from Eggleston
Nebraska still finished with one more ace than the Longhorns, despite the final scoreline. Junior setter Nicklin Hames had three. For much of the match, though, Texas’ serve receive was up to the task, allowing the Longhorn hitters to terminate.
Junior setter Nicklin Hames recognized the difficult task of slowing down Texas.
“They were just making plays, and we couldn’t stop them,” Hames said.
Husker head coach John Cook also saw the uphill battle.
“Great match by Texas. They totally outserved and outpassed us,” Cook said.
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, who missed the regional semifinal match against Baylor with an injury, finished Monday’s match with seven kills, only one more than her season-low.
Texas sophomore Asjia O’Neal led all middle blockers in the match with 10 kills. Junior Brionne Butler had six.
After Monday’s first match between Washington and Pitt went long, Nebraska and Texas took the floor an hour behind schedule.
The match began with a kill for Eggleston. Both teams then got kills from their opposites in sophomore Molly Phillips and senior Jazz Sweet. Caffey then chipped in with a block and a kill to give Nebraska its first lead at 3-2.
Texas responded with three straight points with junior Sydney Petersen serving. The Longhorn veteran then committed a service error, but Texas came back with another pair of scores. Sweet tallied her second kill of the match before either team reached double digits.
Butler’s first kill of the match gave Texas a 10-7 advantage. After another kill by the Longhorns, Nebraska clawed within two after a kill from senior Lexi Sun and Butler error. The score narrowed further to 12-11 after Phillips committed her second error. Kubik’s second kill then tied the set.
Eggleston hammered a kill down the line to prevent the Huskers from pulling ahead. The veteran outside hitter then registered another kill out of the back row to put Texas ahead by two at the media timeout.
The Longhorns widened their advantage after the break as Eggleston recorded an ace. Nebraska consistently got sideouts down the stretch, but struggled to narrow the deficit. The Huskers called a timeout down 23-19 after Kubik was blocked.
Kubik came back out of the timeout with a kill, and Eggleston then committed her first hitting error of the match as the Longhorn lead dwindled to two. Texas regrouped, however, and won the first set 25-22 after a Fields kill.
Texas scored the opening point of the second set, but Nebraska surged ahead with three straight points off the serve of Hames. The Longhorns rallied back and quickly tied the set.
The first half of the second set remained deadlocked, but Nebraska finally found some separation in Sun’s serving rotation. After the seasoned outside hitter recorded an ace, the Huskers held serve two more times to take a 15-11 lead into the media timeout.
Each side had a string of errors out of the break, including two consecutive service errors by the Longhorns. Kubik converted on a big swing out of the back row as the Huskers were the first to 20 points.
A Texas hitting error gave Nebraska its largest lead at 23-18. Caffey recorded another block out of a Longhorn timeout to bring up set point thereafter. Sun put down her fourth kill to secure a 25-19 victory and tie the match at a set apiece.
Like the first set, Eggleston began the scoring for Texas in the third. Caffey then provided two straight for the Huskers with a kill and a block. A Sun ace gave Nebraska a 3-1 advantage for the second consecutive set.
A three-point lead for Nebraska shrunk to one after a pair of errors. The rebound was immediate, though, with Sweet and Caffey combining on two more blocks.
More tough serving from Eggleston quickly tied the set at six. She then recorded her second and third aces of the match to put the Longhorns up 8-6, forcing Nebraska to call its first timeout.
The Longhorns kept control of their slim lead. Two consecutive service aces by freshman Nalani Iosia then stretched the gap to 14-10. Caffey added a pair of kills, but Nebraska struggled to keep pace with the Texas attack.
Nebraska took its second timeout down 18-12. Eggleston began another onslaught of tough serves and recorded another ace, while Fields reached 14 kills on the match as Texas dominated en route to a 25-15 victory.
Stivrins and Eggleston were the only players who scored before Texas jumped out to a 4-3 lead in the fourth set. The set reached a 6-6 tie when Fields committed her first error of the match.
Scoring runs from each team characterized the middle portion of the fourth set. Texas scored two straight to take an 8-6 lead before the Huskers rallied with four straight. For the first time in a while, the Longhorns needed a timeout.
Sophomore libero Kenzie Knuckles’s serve continued to stifle the Texas backcourt out of the break. Three more points for Nebraska forced another Longhorn timeout
Texas finally steadied after its second timeout by scoring three straight, including two stuff blocks. The Longhorns tied the match on an O’Neal block and Nebraska called a timeout.
After tallying the team’s eighth ace of the match, Texas began to widen the lead. A net violation gave the Longhorns a 20-17 lead, and a Sun hitting error forced Nebraska’s last timeout.
Nebraska fought back to a two point deficit after the break, but Fields put down her 17th kill of the match. Butler scored on an overpass kill and block to force a match point, and Fields found the floor again to end the match at 25-21.
In the last 12 years, the Longhorns have ended Nebraska’s tournament run three times. Eggleston, who played her first match against Nebraska, acknowledged the challenge that Nebraska has historically presented.
“They’re a high-level team, super competitive, and crazy athletic,” Eggleston said.
While Texas moves on to the national semifinals, Hames expressed disappointment at not being able to continue in front of a home crowd.
“We’re upset. It’s Omaha,” Hames said. “It would have been so nice to play in front of all those fans for a national championship.”
Overall, the season felt like a long struggle. Cook emphasized after the match that it was a largely “weird” season
Hames, though, was appreciative of the fact that she could go through the tumultuous times with her teammates.
“I’m glad I got to go through this pandemic with them,” Hames said.