The fifth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team improved to 2-0 with another road sweep of Indiana (25-21, 25-16, 25-19) Saturday.
Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun had 11 kills for a second straight night to lead the Huskers. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins added seven kills on .429 hitting, and sophomore right-side hitter Riley Zuhn had 8 kills on a .316 clip.
Sophomore libero Kenzie Knuckles led the team defensively with 12 digs, and junior setter Nicklin Hames had 8.
The Huskers started junior Callie Schwarzenbach at the second middle blocker spot. Friday’s starter, junior graduate transfer Kayla Caffey, was limited due to injury and did not play. Schwarzenbach had six blocks in Saturday’s rematch, which was tied for a team-high with Stivrins.
Nebraska’s offense regressed slightly on Saturday night, hitting only .228 on the match after hitting for .317 the night before. The Huskers hit just .091 in the final set, however still won comfortably by six points.
The Hoosiers were stifled on offense in the rematch, hitting .048 after posting a .140 number on Friday. Indiana’s 30 kills on Saturday were marred by 25 errors.
Junior outside hitter Breana Edwards led Indiana with 12 kills after having just a couple in the season opener. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, this resurgence from the upperclassman was not enough to make a difference for the Hoosiers. Freshman middle blocker Leyla Blackwell and freshman outside hitter Morgan Geddes hit negative in Saturday’s event, at -.083 and -.091, respectively. Freshman outside hitter Tommi Stockham matched her nine kills from Friday.
This is the second consecutive season that the Huskers start the season with two wins, however it’s also the first season since 2017 that Nebraska has started on the road.
Schwarzenbach tallied the first Husker kill of Saturday’s match in her return to the lineup. Teams exchanged points early in the match before a Knuckles ace gave Nebraska its first lead at 4-3. Knuckles continued her serving run, with an Indiana error and Stivrins kill pushing the lead to 6-3. Indiana tied the set at 12 off a string of Nebraska errors before the Huskers responded with a 4-0 run.
After Indiana’s first timeout of the first set, the Hoosiers put together a 3-0 run. A series of Nebraska errors led to its first timeout with the set tied at 19. Indiana called its second timeout with Nebraska leading 22-20 off a Sun kill, before kills by Sun and Zuhn then led Nebraska to a 25-21 victory in the first. Sun and Kubik finished with four kills each in the opener.
The second set was tied at two before a strong serving run from Sun put Nebraska up by four. Stivrins added a pair of kills and a block, afterwards, rounding out a solid performance from the senior. Senior defensive specialist Hayley Densberger subbed in to serve, and helped lift the Huskers to a 13-7 advantage. Nebraska firmly held that lead, and Indiana called its final timeout at 19-13. The Huskers never wavered, as Schwarzenbach put down the final kill of the set for a 25-16 victory.
Nebraska quickly jumped out to a 5-0 lead, warranting an early timeout from Indiana head coach Steve Aird. The Huskers went up 6-0 before the Hoosiers answered with a 3-0 run. From there, Nebraska’s block built its lead once again. Indiana got within 3 points midway through the set, but a pair of IU service errors and a Hames ace padded the Husker lead again. Indiana used its final timeout down 19-12. The Hoosiers fought back to bring the match to 21-17, but Nebraska held on to win the third set 25-19 and secure its second consecutive sweep of the Hoosiers.
The Huskers return to the Devaney Center on Friday, Jan. 29 at 6:00 p.m. to face Northwestern. The Wildcats visit Lincoln with a 2-0 record after back-to-back home sweeps over Rutgers.