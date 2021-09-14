Nebraska volleyball suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since the 2018 season in a 3-1 loss at Stanford on Tuesday night.
Nebraska started three freshman outside hitters for the first time this season in Lindsay Krause, Ally Batenhorst and Whitney Lauenstein. Husker kill leaders senior outside hitter Lexi Sun and junior outside hitter Madi Kubik had very limited roles. Sun did not record a swing while Kubik primarily was a server.
“We just made a decision that we’re going to go with those guys tonight and see what they could do,” Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook said postgame. “We’ve got to start getting people out there where they’re not looking over their shoulder.”
Nebraska struggled to shake the rust of Saturday’s loss to Utah off in the first set. Stanford’s early 9-4 lead came from three Nebraska attack errors and two service aces from the Cardinal. Stanford kept the Huskers at arms length through the first set before a 3-0 run gave the Cardinal a 19-13 lead.
A late 3-0 run from Nebraska would not be enough to overcome the deficit as sophomore outside hitter Caitie Baird earned the final kill, taking the set for Stanford 25-19 and bringing her total kill count to six early on.
Nebraska got out to a much better start in the second set. A 5-0 run for Nebraska helped the Huskers to a 10-5 lead. The middles would control the offense for Nebraska in the set.
Senior middle blockers Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach notched three kills each in the set and closed the second set hitting .714. The two seniors powered Nebraska to a dominant 25-12 response to Stanford. Bolstered by the Huskers’ .385 hit percentage in the second set, Nebraska moved ahead of Stanford in the match .233 to .209.
“They go pretty fast and that’s why you have to serve tough, because if you get them off the net they can’t go fast,” Cook said.
Dueling 3-0 runs began the third set. A 4-0 run sparked the Cardinal to an 8-4 lead that would later grow as large as 19-13. Nebraska countered quickly, and drew within three of Stanford at 19-16, forcing a timeout.
The Cardinal would rally and maintain their lead, outscoring Nebraska 6-5 down the stretch as Stanford took the set 25-21 and moved to a 2-1 lead in sets. Baird, who only managed five kills in the second and third sets despite her six-kill start, pounded her second set point kill of the match. Much like in the third set, Nebraska failed to hit above .100 at .053 and never held the lead throughout the set.
“We gave up a big run in game one and game three. Our passing broke down and that’s the difference when you play a team like that,” Cook said.
Baird continued to flex her prowess in the fourth set. She tallied four kills through the first 15 points, but when the dust settled, Nebraska held a 8-7 lead. The Huskers would hold the one point lead until a 3-0 Stanford run would give the lead back to the Cardinal at 12-10, drawing a Nebraska timeout.
The Cardinal were able to stave off a late push from the Huskers and take the set 25-23 on a kill by Stanford freshman outside hitter Sami Francis.
Stanford had three hitters in double figures with Baird leading the way with 21 kills hitting at a .487 clip. In her freshman debut, Francis not only killed the winning ball but also added 13 kills and three blocks. As a team, Stanford hit .235 and were able to overcome 12 service errors.
Nebraska was led by Caffey with 12 kills while Batenhorst and Krause each added 10 kills. Schwarzenbach had nine kills and hit an even .500. Nebraska volleyball is now 6-11 all time against Stanford and have lost the last four matches against the Cardinal.
“They competed hard tonight. They were taking swings and we’ll get better,” Cook said.
The Huskers return home to face No. 5 Louisville who is 8-0 on Saturday. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.