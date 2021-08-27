Friday night’s season-opening matchup between No. 5 Nebraska and Colgate proved ready for the billing and the moment.
With their original first-match against Tulsa cancelled due to COVID-19, the Huskers tested out a few line-ups in their 3-0 sweep over the Raiders.
“Our goals tonight were to try a couple of different line-ups,” Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook said postgame. “Use different systems, play everyone that could play and we got all of that accomplished. They had a lot of fun, played hard and did a great job tonight.”
As a team, Nebraska finished with 36 kills and 15.5 total blocks on the night. The team also finished with an attack percentage of .260.
Leading the way for the Huskers was senior outside hitter Lexi Sun, who finished the match with 10 kills, two service aces and an attack percentage of .308. Sun also surpassed the 1,000-kill mark as a Husker, notching 1,339 total kills throughout her career. This makes Sun the 23rd Husker to surpass the mark all-time, and the ninth Husker to pass it since college volleyball’s new scoring system was implemented in 2001.
“It’s awesome,” Sun said postgame. “It’s a cool honor and privilege to be a part of that.”
Behind Sun in kills was freshman outside hitter Lindsey Krause with six. Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik and senior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach both had five. Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey and sophomore middle blocker Kalynn Meyer both had three to round out the top six.
Schwarzenbach also finished the night with 10 total blocks for Nebraska.
“It’s been cool to see different people step up,” Sun said. “Everyone stepped up tonight and showed different aspects of leadership. Even if it was just the younger girls being loud and aggressive, it was great to see that.”
After a quick 5-1 start for the Huskers in set one, Colgate quickly made sure Nebraska needed to earn its points. Before long, Colgate went on a 6-3 run to trail just 8-7.
Following a roar of cheers by the fully-masked crowd, the Huskers dropped another 5-1 run to make the score 13-8. The Raiders tried to slow down Nebraska, but the Huskers and Sun’s reflexes at the net prevented the attempt.
Soon enough, the Huskers were up by as many as 12 points as they got closer and closer to the set-winning score of 25. Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey then ended the set with a kill to win it 25-13.
Colgate didn’t take the defeat lightly as the second set opened up with a 4-2 Raider run. Nebraska quickly jumped back into action and entered a shootout battle with the opponent. Tying the score at 4, the Huskers eventually regained control and soon had the score at 10-7. Off the back of a Colgate timeout, Nebraska held the lead, but had to fend off the persistent Raiders.
However, the Huskers slowly began to widen their lead as the set went on. Colgate tried to cut back in, but the continuously increasing aggression by Nebraska, offensively and defensively, stopped it in its tracks. Schwarzenbach then ended the set with a block to win it 25-16.
Coming out of intermission, the Raiders made one final effort to give the Huskers a fight. However, thanks to a massive scoring run, Nebraska dominated the final set of the match. The Huskers dominated the entirety of the third set, leading by 20-6 at one point. Even with some advances made by the Raiders, the Huskers completed the 3-0 sweep with absolute authority, taking set three 25-11.
As solid as a win tonight’s match was for Nebraska, Cook knows that tomorrow’s battle against Kansas State will be a much tougher challenge.
“We need to be great, especially tomorrow,” Cook said. “Kansas State has some physical hitters that can make it hard to dig. So we need our blockers to slow them down or make them think. We learned by playing Texas last year that if you can’t block, you can’t win.”
The match will begin Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Devaney Center and can be seen on BTN.