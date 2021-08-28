Nebraska volleyball capped a successful return weekend at Devaney on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat of Kansas State.
Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey and junior outside hitter Madi Kubik led the way for Nebraska with 13 kills each. Caffey hit .632 for the Huskers, which also led the team. Freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause posted 12 kills while senior outside hitter Lexi Sun added 11 kills to round out the balanced Husker attack.
“The only people that stop her (Caffey) are setters,” Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook said postgame.
Nebraska started the first set down 3-1 but responded with a 6-0 run featuring two Krause kills and a block. The Husker run forced the first Wildcat timeout of the game as Nebraska led 7-3.
Nebraska forced another timeout after building a 19-14 lead and scored the next four points behind a Krause serving run to make it 23-14. Kansas State stopped the 4-0 run, but Sun finished off the first set with her first kill of the night, clinching the set by a score of 25-17.
The largest ovation of the night may have belonged to Justine Wong-Orantes, who was introduced between the first and second. The libero and Nebraska alum won the Olympic gold with America over the summer, and stood on the Husker half of the court proudly displaying her Olympic gold. Cheers of “U-S-A” replaced the usual chants of “Go Big Red” as the deafening roar of the crowd filled Devaney.
“That gold medal is beautiful,” Cook said. “I feel like she’s in a dream. She is just giddy and I don’t think she realizes what happened.”
The second set was closely contested. A Caffey kill tied the set at 15, but Kansas State’s sophomore middle blocker Kadye Fernholz responded with a kill of her own to reclaim the lead at 16-15. Kubik struck back for Nebraska with consecutive kills and senior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach added one of her own to make it 18-16 Nebraska, forcing a Kansas State timeout.
It took Nebraska three match points to claim the second set, but the Huskers would claim set two 27-25 and hold a 2-0 lead in the match. The second set featured 20 ties and seven lead changes. By comparison, the rest of the match had only four ties and three lead changes.
“We won a close second game. We knew there would be a close game we had to win,” Cook said.
In the third set, adversity struck the Huskers. Kansas State got out to a 4-0 lead and didn’t look back. The third set was defined by a 12-0 run by the Wildcats that would put them in firm control of the third set as they would go on to win it 25-11.
“I feel like we let up a little bit,” Kubik said postgame. “We let them in, get a bit of confidence and then points went quickly.”
Kansas State built a 12-6 lead over the Huskers in the fourth set and it was time for Cook to make a change at setter from freshman setter Kennedi Orr to Waverly, Nebraska native Anni Evans.
“Playing setter as a freshman is a tough deal. That’s why there’s only been one freshman that has started here,” Cook said. “I just think mentally and physically she just hit a wall.”
Evans came in for the Huskers after the timeout and the comeback was on. Nebraska managed to force a timeout by cutting the Kansas State lead down to two 16-14. Moments later, the Devaney Center erupted as Sun sent a ball spiraling off of a Kansas State defender 10 rows into the stands.
“The fans bring a huge momentum shift for us,” Caffey said postgame. “They play a large role in that.”
Nebraska would take the lead on an ace from sophomore defensive specialist Keonilei Akana and not surrender it for the rest of the match. Behind the cheers of nearly 8,000 raucous Husker fans and the setting of Evans, Nebraska would capture the set 25-22 on a Krause kill and the match by a score of 3-1.
“She (Evans) was in the zone and every set was perfect,” Cook said. “That comeback is something that Anni will remember for the rest of her life.”
After the game, both players and Cook were grateful for the challenge of the day's match.
“I don’t know if you could script a match like this any better,” Cook said. “This will give them a deep confidence that no matter how bad it’s going we can still pull it out.”
Kubik felt similarly.
“Coach talks a lot about growing the resiliency muscle and as a team we are building a stronger muscle,” Kubik said.
The Huskers (2-0) now turn their attention to next weekend’s slate of games at the Devaney Center against University of Nebraska-Omaha and Georgia on Friday as well as Arizona State on Saturday.