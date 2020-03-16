Nebraska volleyball has cancelled its 2020 spring exhibition match in Grand Island, Nebraska, against Northern Colorado due to the health threat posed by COVID-19.
The cancellation announcement was expected, as the Big Ten recently cancelled all conference and non-conference athletic competitions through the end of the academic year, including sports that extended beyond the end of this semester.
The Huskers were supposed to play on April 25 at the Heartland Events Center for the first time since 2015. Those who bought tickets on Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded and those who bought tickets at the center can get a refund at the center’s box office.