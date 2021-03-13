After Nebraska handed Ohio State its first loss of the season yesterday, there was no encore of Friday’s fifth set and instead, the No. 4 Huskers were the ones on the losing end of a five-set match Saturday night.
The Huskers were down just 10-7 in the final set, as two Ohio State serving errors gave Nebraska the opportunity to stay in the set.
Before that point, the Huskers lost the fourth set 25-21, but were doomed from the start. They suffered seven attack errors to begin the period, giving Ohio State a 10-4 lead. The fourth set was categorized by an extended offensive slump which Nebraska simply couldn’t leave.
“We just lost focus throughout the five games and we kind of went up and down with our energy throughout the sets. That showed in the fourth set,” senior outside hitter Lexi Sun said postgame. “We have a few plays of greatness and then we take a step back.”
Nebraska’s offensive dearth had 15 kills and 10 attack errors from the beginning of the fourth set until the 10-7 mark in the fifth. Nebraska’s once 2-1 set lead was quickly fading away as a result.
Then, the offense seen from the first three sets returned with what appeared to be a momentum-seizing 4-0 run to take a 11-10 lead. Senior outside hitter Jazz Sweet, sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik and senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins teamed up for Nebraska’s next four points, all kills.
The 4-0 run turned into a quick back-and-forth between the two schools. Ohio State opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic’s 16th kill ended the 4-0 run to tie the match up at 11-11. Stivrins’ 16th kill gave Nebraska a 13-12 lead and though freshman setter Anni Evans was serving, the Huskers were in a position to survive the Buckeye comeback.
Evans’ serve led to freshman outside hitter Emily Londot notching her 18th kill of the match. Now, at 13-13, Ohio State took control of the game and won. The Buckeyes hit .476 in the fifth set with 11 kills and one attack error.
“Ohio State just wanted it more and was playing to win,” head coach John Cook said postgame. “We were playing kind of hoping to win. Last night, we were playing to win and tonight we weren’t doing that.”
Ohio State outhit Nebraska at Devaney, hitting .280 while Nebraska was just behind with .244. The percentages still do not do the justice of the disappointment Cook had with the Husker defense.
“They came into Devaney and hit .280,” Cook said. “We were not playing disciplined Nebraska volleyball tonight; serve, block and defense.”
For the second straight night, Ohio State took the first set with almost too much ease as the Buckeyes hit a stunning .483. Both of Ohio State’s middle blockers, senior Lauren Witte and freshman Rylee Rader, had three kills and no attack errors.
The two Buckeye middle blockers combined for 19 kills with no errors on 38 attempts throughout the match.
“Their middles really hurt us tonight,” Cook said. “That was pretty disappointing. We prepare hard, we have pretty good middles and their middles hurt us tonight.”
Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey stepped up in the second set, notching six second-set kills, including two consecutive kills which helped Nebraska take a 24-20 lead.
Nebraska tied the match at 1-1, taking set two with a 25-22 win and nearly shutting down the Buckeye offense. The Buckeyes had six attack errors with freshman outside hitter Emily Londot having only one kill in the set. The night before, Londot was a big part of Ohio State’s 2-0 lead with 15 kills through the first two sets.
Caffey had just one kill the rest of the match, but Nebraska's offense came rolling into the set and led for the entirety of the third.
In the third, Kubik had five kills, her most productive set of the match. Sun’s six kills and Stivrins’ four put Nebraska’s offense into full swing as the team hit .395 with 18 kills and three errors.
Nebraska won 25-21 in the third set as Ohio State’s comeback attempt came a tad bit too late. Then, one set away from victory, the Husker offense froze.
“It was our passing. Ohio State was serving tough tonight and they played with a sense of urgency,” Cook said. “They were attacking with their serve and broke our passing down. We got one dimensional and got down in the fourth set.”
By the time Ohio State took a 10-4 fourth set lead, Caffey and Sun each had three attack errors in the set while sophomore opposite hitter Riley Zuhn was responsible for the other one.
As the main opposite side hitter, Bukilic had 16 kills and hit .300. Nebraska’s opposite side hitters, Sweet and Zuhn, combined for six kills with Zuhn getting all four errors at the position.
“We have six kills from both of our right sides. You’re going to have a hard time beating good teams with that,” Cook said. “We can’t rely on Lexi, Madi and Lauren to carry us,”
Nebraska’s offense faltered in the final two sets, and could not close out the match as a result. The Buckeyes came back through their barrage of offensive arms while the Huskers appeared to be lost at points.
Nebraska lost 3-2 to a Buckeye program under first-year head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg. The loss is a serious hit for Nebraska’s Big Ten title chances, while the Ohio State win catapults a Buckeye program into legitimate contenders.
“I’m disappointed we lost 15-13 at home and let a team hit .280,” Cook said. “We’ll use it as a learning moment and hopefully that failure will be fuel for these guys.”