The Nebraska volleyball team won in straight sets at Iowa (25-19, 25-21, 25-11) on Wednesday night to improve to 11-2 on the season.
Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 14 kills on .333 hitting. Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik added 10 kills on the left side and hit .364.
The efficient night from Nebraska left side hitters helped the team to a .356 team hitting percentage on the match. All Husker attackers hit at least .250 Wednesday night.
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins had eight kills on 13 swings with no errors. In a sudden change from previous matches, Stivrins was kept in the match to serve in the back row. She registered an ace in the second set and even picked up a dig in the third.
The other new development in the Nebraska lineup was on the right pin. Senior right-side hitter Jazz Sweet got the start at opposite after playing sparingly throughout the year. The usual starter at the position, sophomore right-side hitter Riley Zuhn, played briefly as a blocking substitute late in the match.
Similar to most outings for the Hawkeyes this year, junior Courtney Buzzerio was the leader for Iowa. Buzzerio plays as both a right-side hitter and a setter in Iowa’s 6-2 system. She had nine kills, 11 assists, 8 digs, and hit .300 against the Huskers.
Sophomore outside hitter Edina Schmidt had 8 kills and hit .269 for Iowa. The Hawkeyes struggled to find production outside its top two performers, however. Freshman outside hitter Audrey Black and junior middle blocker Amiya Jones both hit negative on the night. Iowa hit .119 as a team.
Nebraska tallied 12 more digs than the Hawkeyes. Sun led all players with 12 digs of her own, and three Huskers finished with double digits in the category.
After a Nebraska overpass gave Iowa the first point of the match, Sweet came back to tally the first Husker kill of the match. Efficient offense from Sun and Kubik on the left side sparked a quick 6-2 lead for Nebraska. Stivrins added a pair of kills of her own and made a rare appearance at the service line.
Iowa responded with a strong scoring run to tie the set at eight. The Huskers struggled with passing early on and tallied a few hitting errors. A 15-13 Hawkeye lead took the match into the first media timeout.
The Hawkeyes maintained a two-point lead out of the break, but Nebraska eventually took an 18-17 lead off a pair of Black errors. Another hitting error from Jones prompted an Iowa timeout.
Nebraska padded its late lead as freshman defensive specialist Keonilei Akana turned up the serving pressure. An ace ended the set at 25-19 in favor of the Huskers.
Set two began with a 7-2 Nebraska lead off a spectacular all-around performance from Stivrins. After hammering a slide down the line, the senior middle blocker rotated back to serve and registered an ace.
After an Iowa timeout, both teams traded brief scoring runs. A string of hitting errors from Sun and strong serves from the Hawkeyes forced a Nebraska timeout at 15-14.
The Huskers scored the first two points out of the break, but Iowa responded with two of its own. Junior middle blocker Kayla Caffey picked up two kills and a block assist to put Nebraska 20-16, but after two more Iowa points, though, Nebraska called another timeout.
More scoring runs were exchanged after the break. In the end, though, a Sweet kill and Jones error gave the Huskers a 25-21 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
The third set opened with a kill from Stivrins. After Kubik picked up a kill, the sophomore outside hitter went to the service line and helped the Huskers surge to a 7-1 advantage. Iowa called its first timeout of the set.
Nebraska never relented after earning the large early lead. Iowa struggled to contain the Husker offense and quickly found itself in a double-digit hole. At 16-6, the Hawkeyes used their final timeout.
With a nearly insurmountable lead, the Huskers slammed the door and claimed a dominant 25-11 win to finish the sweep. Iowa’s 11 points are the fewest points Nebraska has allowed in a single set this season.
The Huskers and Hawkeyes will meet again at the Devaney Center Saturday. The match is set for 6:00 p.m. and will be televised on NET.