Nebraska volleyball will play its 2020 spring exhibition match in Grand Island, Nebraska, on April 25, the team announced Monday morning.
The Huskers’ only spring match will be against 2019 Big Sky champion Northern Colorado and the match starts at 6 p.m. at the Heartland Events Center. The game will air on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates and online at Huskers.com.
This is Nebraska’s third spring match in Grand Island and its first time there since 2015. The Huskers swept Kansas State in their last match in Grand Island and swept Wichita State back in 2011.
Tickets for the indoor spring match will go on sale on March 11 but the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office will not sell any tickets. All tickets can only be bought from Ticketmaster or at the Heartland Events Center.
As of now, Nebraska is expected to have 12 players ready for the spring match and returns all starters for the match.