Before arriving at college, Canadian hurdler Joey Daniels was making a name for himself. In four years, he earned the silver medal at the IAAF World Youth Track and Field Championships in hurdles in 2015.
Now a graduate transfer, Daniels is continuing to pursue any chance to represent his country and with the Olympics being pushed back to 2021, he sees it as a big opportunity for national glory.
Daniels officially transferred to Nebraska earlier this month and is going to finish his final year of track eligibility as a Husker in the hopes of making Team Canada for the 2021 Olympic games in Tokyo.
Before coming to the Huskers, Daniels competed at Princeton, where he was a five-time Ivy League champion.
“I want to make the Olympics and represent Team Canada for the 2021 games,” Daniels said. “I believe that coach [Dusty] Jonas and Nebraska will get me there. Princeton was amazing and I’ll always be super grateful for all the other facilities and the people there that have helped me get to where I am today.”
Daniels also graduated from Princeton as a second-team All-American in 2019, three-time NCAA regional qualifier and a NCAA Championship qualifier in 2019.
“With the success that he had in the Ivy League, he wanted to continue to run after graduating,” Nebraska track and field assistant coach Dusty Jonas said. “He still had eligibility and he reached out to us. We got to know each other and I loved talking to him. He had all of the pieces as a person and as an athlete to be a really good fit for our program.”
One of the things that Daniels said stuck out to him was Jonas’ personality, which Daniels experienced when the two got together online over the summer. He believes that a relationship with his coach is just as important as every other aspect when it comes to training. After Daniels and Jonas finished their conversation with each other, Daniels said he saw Jonas as one of the nicest guys he ever talked to.
Along with the connection between Daniels and Jonas, there is also a connection with Daniels’ hometown of Kitchener, Ontario. Husker graduate Angela Mercurio, winner of the 2019 NCAA Women of the Year award, is also from Kitchener.
“A really cool thing about our program are the connections that we have through our past athletes from around the world,” Jonas said. “We've had several people from Kitchener, Ontario, at UNL which I think helped Joey make his decision, as our athletics and academic prowess were things that really stood out to him.”
Despite the transfer being official, Daniels hasn’t arrived in Nebraska just yet, but he can’t wait to be a part of the atmosphere of Nebraska track and field. The Big Ten conference is also bringing tougher competition, with the winning time at the 2020 Big Ten indoor championships in the 60-meter hurdles being .16 seconds faster than Daniels’s personal-best time of 7.77 seconds.
Of course, once Daniels arrives at Nebraska, it’ll be the first time since returning home for the summer that he’ll be back training with a team. During his time in quarantine, Daniels faced the challenge of training on his own. However, his goal to make the Olympics was one that continued his drive.
“Quarantine was mentally and physically tough,” Daniels said. “Training by myself on a public track up here in Canada makes it difficult to keep the motivation up, but just remembering every single day that there is still that goal, whether or not it's possible, helped me.”
The Huskers now have seven men’s hurdlers, with senior Luke Siedhoff and sophomore Darius Luff being two notable returners. Siedhoff and Luff both finished in the top six in the 60-meter hurdles at the indoor conference championship meet, with Siedhoff taking second and Luff taking sixth. Adding Daniels to the mix could help Nebraska surge ahead in hurdles for the 2021 season.
“Assuming everything goes well, we could do some damage,” Jonas said. “With Siedhoff, Luff, the rest of our returning hurdlers along with some incoming freshmen, we got a special group. Every single one of them has a strength that is going to help the person next to them and Joey is going to fit in so well.”
Daniels said that he’s honored to be a part of a group of hurdlers like this, and is expecting them to give it their all every single day, like he will.
This mentality is another perk that Jonas appreciates about Daniels as he, like the other hurdlers at Nebraska, not only wants to make himself better, but everyone else around him better as well.
“He's a natural leader,” Jonas said. “He’s a great kid with a great head on his shoulders who has really big aspirations. He's got the drive to really scare some of his opponents. He’ll have great competition in practice from his teammates. He'll get the level of support that Nebraska has and it'll be a really awesome experience for him and the guys.”
Whether the season happens or not, Daniels is excited for what’s to come as he believes that everything he has put into track and field has to amount to something, whether it’s a medal or just feeling the thrill of competition.
“My expectation is to have fun with it no matter what happens,” Daniels said. “If you're not having fun then you have to wonder why you’re doing it. So much time training, so many hours in the week just to run for 13 seconds, you have to go out there and have fun with it. If you're having fun and relaxing, then the times will come and then we'll see what happens.”
For Jonas, he wants to do everything he can to help Daniels make Team Canada. He not only sees it as a chance to get a Husker to the Olympics, but he sees it as his job to make Daniels the best athlete he can be.
“It's our job to give our athletes the tools and the resources to help them achieve those goals,” Jonas said. “So if Joey is planning on making the Olympics, then it’s our job to get him there.