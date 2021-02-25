Last year for Nebraska track and field, the Indoor Big Ten Championship was the unintentional final meet of the season due to COVID-19.
With the 2021 Big Ten Indoor Championship getting underway from Thursday to Saturday, the Huskers are looking to make a statement this time around and capture their fifth Indoor Big Ten title since joining the conference. Nebraska will look to build on last season’s performance, in which the men finished fourth and the women finished 10th.
“With COVID, it’s made things difficult to keep everything on track,” Nebraska track and field head coach Gary Pepin said. “It’s also limited us in terms of competition and allowing us to have a normal season. I’ll be honest, we’re already here at Indoor Big Ten, but it feels like we’re a month behind. But, we can’t change that, so all we can do is go in and shoot for that title.”
Nebraska track and field has won four indoor Big Ten conference titles, with three from the men’s and one on the women’s side.
According to tfrrs.org, six Huskers hold the top seeds going into the Big Ten Championships for their respective event. Five of those six events are field events.
Freshman Monica Aldrighetti holds one of those top seeds, as the Milan, Italy native has started her college career with a bang, winning three individual titles in the women’s pole vault through the season. Her personal-best vault of 13-feet, 9 1/4 inches (4.20 meters) ranks first in the Big Ten entering the postseason.
Another freshman who has had a stellar start is Lishanna Ilves in the long jump. Along with Aldrighetti, Ilves also has three individual titles under her belt and is atop the Big Ten with a leap of 20-feet, 9 inches (6.32 meters).
Ilves is one of four Huskers who are ranked in the top eight in long jump for the Big Ten. Sophomore Darby Thomas is behind Ilves in third (6.15 meters), senior Ieva Turke is ranked fourth (6.05 meters) and sophomore LaQwasia Stepney is ranked eighth (5.91 meters).
In addition to competing in the long jump, Turke will be defending her Big Ten title in the triple jump, as she’s currently seeded first with a best of 43-feet, 1/2 inches (13.12 meters). Turke has won the individual title at all four meets she’s competed in this season. Alongside Turke, sophomore Ashley McElmurry is ranked third with a best of 40-feet, 1 1/2 inches (12.23 meters).
To round out the jumpers, junior Papay Glaywulu has the top spot for the men’s triple jump with a best of 53-feet, 6 1/4 inches (16.31 meters), which he achieved in the first meet of the season. Accompanying Glaywulu is sophomore Terrol Wilson who’s ranked fourth with a best of 51-feet, 3/4 inches (15.56 meters) and sophomore Alexander Thompson in seventh with a best of 49-feet, 6 1/4 inches (15.09 meters).
“It’s a really great thing to see,” Pepin said. “So many of our jumpers have been doing really well this season and we’re slowly improving each week. To have so many jumpers ranked high in the Big Ten is remarkable.”
The lone runner who has a top seed for the Huskers is junior distance runner George Kusche, who has had an eventful few weeks. It started with his win at the Big Ten cross country championships, where he became the first Husker to win an individual title in the conference. Nearly two weeks later, Kusche then broke his own record in the mile with a time of 3:57.74.
Now with the Big Ten indoor championships, Kusche is looking to continue this run of form with an individual title in either the mile or the 3,000-meter run.
“A Big Ten cross country title doesn’t come around very often here at Nebraska,” distance coach Dave Harris said. “But after that meet, George [Kusche] turned his attention to track. He has a lot of expectations for the team and himself this weekend. He’s looking to win his first Big Ten title in track and score as many points as he can.”
Junior thrower Burger Lambrechts Jr. is the final Husker who holds a top seed. Lambrechts is coming from his most recent meet with his best performance of the season with a throw of 64-feet, 4 inches (19.61 meters).
Despite the fact that the team hasn’t had a normal season, the Huskers only have excitement for what’s in store for the three-day event.
“We’re going into this with the idea of winning,” Pepin said. “You don’t want to go up to your team after everything they’ve put into this and tell them that we don’t have a chance at winning this thing. We have athletes who have a chance to not only get points for our team, but to also stand atop the podium.”