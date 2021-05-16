After the 2020 season ended abruptly before the outdoor season even began, Nebraska track and field entered this year’s Outdoor Big Ten Championships for the first time in two years.
At the 2021 indoor conference championships, four Huskers placed first individually, while the men’s team finished fourth and the women’s team finished sixth. For the outdoor championship, two Huskers won titles as the men finished fourth overall, while the women finished ninth.
Along with the two titles, 12 other medals were claimed by Nebraska.
The first title came on the second day as freshman Lishanna Ilves defended her indoor title in the women’s long jump. Ilves won the outdoor title with a personal-best jump of 21-feet, 4 3/4 inches (6.52 meters), which puts her at No. 6 in school history.
Behind Ilves in the event was sophomore Darby Thomas, who earned the bronze medal leaping 20-feet, 1 1/2 inches (6.13 meters).
The second title came on the final day in the women’s javelin. Sophomore Maddie Harris won the gold with a throw of 183-feet, 10 inches (56.05 meters). Freshman Mirta Kulisic finished behind Harris in third with a throw of 169-feet, 9 inches (51.75 meters).
The Huskers also had two runner-up finishes across the three days. Junior Michael Hoffer snatched second place in the high jump with a personal-best mark of 7-feet, 1 1/2 inches (2.17 meters).
The other silver medal for Nebraska came from Burger Lambrechts Jr. on day three. Lambrechts finished second in the men’s shot put with a outdoor personal-best throw of 65-feet, 7 inches (19.99 meters).
Along with those finishes, 10 Huskers, including Thomas and Kulisic, earned third place.
Senior Tyler Loontjer was the lone Husker on day one to make the podium, placing third in the men's pole vault. Loontjer earned bronze by clearing 17-feet, 9 1/4 inches (5.42 meters).
On the second day, Senior Judi Jones earned her first career Big Ten medal after taking third place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Jones finished with a personal-best time of 9:51.80. This time also put Jones at No. 3 in school history.
The men’s 4x100 meter relay team of junior Noah Lukz, junior Alex Nelson, sophomore Lorenzo Paissan and senior Isaiah Hutchison started off the final day. As a squad, the group finished third with a time of 39.79 seconds.
Following the relay, senior Luke Siedhoff finished third in the men’s 110 meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 13.61 seconds. This new best also puts Siedhoff at No. 7 in school history.
Rounding out the top three finishes, junior Papay Glaywulu finished third in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 51-feet, 11 3/4 inches (15.84 meters).
Other notable performances by the Huskers were by senior Erika Freyhof and sophomore Grace Pagone. Freyhof and Pagone competed in the women’s 10,000 meter run, both earning top 10 times in school history. Freyhof led the charge with a personal-best time of 34:02.26, which puts her at No. 3 in school history. Pagone finished with a personal-best of 34:55.00, putting her at No. 8 in school history.
The outdoor season for the majority of the team has now concluded, with some athletes awaiting to see if they qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary Round. The event will be held in College Station, Texas from May 26 to May 29.