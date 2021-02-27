After the 2020 season ended abruptly following the Indoor Big Ten Championship, the Huskers came into this year’s championship looking to improve on last year’s results.
Last season, three Huskers made the podium, while the men’s team finished fourth overall with the women’s in 10th. This year, four Huskers won titles as the men’s team finished in fourth and the women’s team finished sixth.
On the first day, freshman jumper Lishanna Ilves continued an impressive season with the Big Ten women's long jump title. With a leap of 20-feet, 9 1/4 inches (6.33 meters), Ilves became the first Husker woman to win the Big Ten long jump gold medal since Tierra Williams in 2016.
Senior Ieva Turke was runner-up to Ilves with a personal-best mark of 20-feet, 3 1/2 inches (6.18 meters) and sophomore Darby Thomas finished fourth with a jump of 19-feet, 8 inches (5.99 meters).
“I was super happy to win, but at the same time I’m hungry for more,” Ilves said on huskers.com. “The key to my new personal best was that I managed to put it all together. It feels great to share the top five with Ieva and Darby. I’m so proud of them and super excited that we have such a good group of jumpers. It keeps pushing me harder.”
Two more titles were snatched on day two, with the horizontal jumpers continuing to command the conference in triple jump. Both Turke and junior Papay Glaywulu claimed the titles, as Turke lept 42-feet, 9 1/2 inches (13.04 meters) and Glaywulu recorded a jump of 53-feet, 5 inches (16.28 meters).
For Turke, this was her second straight Big Ten triple jump title, along with her sixth career Big Ten medal. As for Glaywulu, this was his first Big Ten title since transferring from Oklahoma before this season. Also making the podium in the triple jump was sophomore Ashley McElmurry in third, with a personal-best jump of 41-feet, 1/2 inch (12.51 meters).
“I’m very happy to have defended the triple jump title for the second year in a row,” Turke said on huskers.com. “I’m pleased with my performance but there is still more work to do. It has been a season full of uncertainty, yet we’ve stayed on top of our game. I’m proud of my teammate Ashley, who claimed the bronze medal. She is a hard worker and definitely deserved it.”
Junior Burger Lambrechts. Jr rounded out the four in the final day, winning the shot put title with a throw of 67-feet, 4 3/4 inches (20.54 meters). Lambrechts won the event by over 2 inches while also decimating his previous best of 64-feet, 8 inches (19.71 meters).
Other Huskers to make the podium were junior Michael Hoffer finishing second in high jump and junior George Kusche earning the silver medal in the mile. Hoffer snatched second with a season best leap of 6-feet, 11 inches (2.11 meters). Kusche took second in the mile with a time of 4:05.46, only missing first place by .01 seconds.
The indoor season for the majority of the team has now concluded, with some athletes awaiting to see if they qualified for the NCAA Indoor Nationals. The four champs all automatically made Nationals. The meet will be held from March 11 to March 13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.