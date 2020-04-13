Nebraska Athletics will live stream a video game simulation of the Nebraska Football Spring Game at 1 p.m. on April 18.
The game will be available for fans to watch on the Huskers Facebook, Twitter and Twitch accounts, according to 1011 NOW. Prior to the game Saturday, fans can download special avatars and profile pictures to participate in the first ever “Digital Sea of Red.”
The game will use audio from Learfield IMG College Husker Sports radio network. Nebraska Athletics told 1011 NOW that the point of the online game is to “unite Husker Nation” and honor those on the frontline fighting COVID-19.
The game’s rosters are full of Husker Football legends, and Nebraska Athletics invites fans to put on their red gear and celebrate game day from home, using the hashtag #GBRUnited to share photos on social media.