Nebraska’s final game of the Big Ten season has been set.
The Big Ten announced the conference’s week nine slate Sunday afternoon, and the Huskers will travel to face Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The conference did not do what it had originally planned when the week nine concept was announced, which was to match up each team with the team from the opposite division with the same standing. The shakeup is caused by the conference’s efforts to preserve two rivalry games which would otherwise go unplayed. Indiana will be playing Purdue and Minnesota will be playing Wisconsin. Both of those matchups were canceled earlier in the season.
Because the rivalry between Minnesota and Wisconsin is a division matchup, the Big Ten also had to schedule a division matchup in the Big Ten East. That matchup is Michigan State and Maryland, a game which was canceled in week five.
Nebraska currently sits at the bottom of the Big Ten West at 2-5, while Rutgers is fifth in the Big Ten East at 3-5.
The availability of Rutgers senior quarterback Noah Vedral will be a storyline to watch. Vedral transferred to the Scarlet Knights after playing two years at Nebraska behind Husker junior quarterback Adrian Martinez. In 2019, Vedral made appearances in five games. He led the Huskers to a last-second win against Northwestern after Martinez went out with an injury, and started the next two games, which were losses against Minnesota and Indiana.
So far at Rutgers, Vedral has passed for 1,254 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games. He also has 193 rushing yards and a touchdown on the year.
However, Vedral’s status is in question, as he went out with an ankle injury in the third quarter in Rutgers’ last game against Maryland. He walked off the field after the game with crutches, although still in full uniform.
Either way, Nebraska will look to close a disappointing season out with a win on Friday on the Big Ten Network.