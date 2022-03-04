Nebraska sophomore tennis player Kristina Novak had a very successful 2021 season, making First-Team All-Big Ten and competing as Nebraska’s No. 1 for both singles and doubles.
In the offseason, she added to her list of accomplishments, winning the 2021 Slovenian National Championship in her home country in December.
Novak, seeded fifth in the tournament, took down the top three seeds in her final three rounds to take home the country’s crown. Novak had previously won the under-12, under-14 and under-18 categories, with the women’s championship completing her collection. She had competed before in the women’s championship when she was younger and had most recently lost in the quarterfinals in 2020.
“My biggest thing was being relaxed throughout the entire tournament and knowing that I can rely on my game,” Novak said. “Knowing that I can execute the way I know how to led me to beating all of my opponents.”
The national tournament came just five days after Novak came home from Nebraska. With less than a week to prepare and adjust to a seven-hour time difference, mental preparation was just as important as tennis skills in capturing the impressive victory. Novak’s win was a big confidence boost, and she now looks to repeat and improve upon her successful start.
Novak’s doubles partner, sophomore Maja Makoric, is also Slovenian and once competed against Novak before arriving at Nebraska. They exchanged contact information after that match, which later led to Novak bringing up Nebraska to Makoric when she was looking at colleges in the United States.
Now, the pair have developed a close friendship and have become roommates. The chemistry exists on the court as well, with Novak and Makoric being the Huskers’ top-ranked doubles team the past two seasons.
“We are both from Slovenia, and I think that’s one of the biggest reasons we are playing that good, because we have the same energy,” Makoric said. “I can understand her a little bit better than others.”
Beyond just the Slovenian connection, Makoric credits Novak’s constant positive attitude and willingness to switch up strategies midmatch as a driving force behind the duo’s success. They’ve developed strategically together, now employing formation switches and aggressive positioning near the net to keep the opponent off-balance.
The chemistry and strategies, combined with positive attitudes and picking each other up when they are down, have helped them remain Nebraska’s top doubles team for a second consecutive season. The duo’s current goal is to qualify for their first NCAA Championship.
An individual goal for Novak’s sophomore season is winning more games against ranked opponents, a task she’ll have plenty of opportunities to complete in the teeth of the Big Ten schedule. So far, Novak has succeeded in this goal, defeating No. 45 ranked Furman senior Julia Adams on Jan. 30.
“She gets that tough competition all the time, so she’s used to it,” Nebraska women’s tennis associate head coach Lisa Hart said. “We have so much parity on our team, anyone can beat anyone on a given day, so she gets a lot of practice in practice.”
One key component of Novak’s game is playing aggressive, something which developed early on in her tennis career. That style helped her win youth tournaments in Slovenia and gave her a competitive edge transitioning to playing more experienced players.
“I was never the type of person to just step back and run and just return the ball back into the court,” Novak said. “I wanna hit winners and be a powerful player.”
While Hart has noticed Novak’s trademark aggressive style, that is far from the only facet of her game she is impressed with. In times when Novak is trailing in a match, she frequently uses heavy spin, slice shots and a wide variety of moves she can use when she needs to pivot from her main strategy.
After the season, Novak hopes to compete in more international tournaments at the professional level, before returning back to Lincoln for another season, trying to hone her skills to play professionally full-time one day.
As a third-year sophomore, Novak has multiple years of experience playing in the top singles and doubles’ spots and is emerging as a leader in practice due to her upbeat attitude. Her positivity and work ethic have made her a natural fit as a team leader, and her performance against top competition make her future goals within reach.
“The sky is the limit for her,” Hart said. “She’s a very special individual.”