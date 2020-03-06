The Huskers secured a 5-3 victory over Columbia in their first home game of the season as sophomore pitcher Kyle Perry turned in a solid performance in his first start of the year.
Perry helped the Huskers to victory as he put together five solid innings, allowing only one run on two hits while striking out seven and walking none. Perry was relieved by junior Max Schreiber who fought through three innings pitching around multiple Husker errors as he allowed only two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out seven as well as walking none. Junior Paul Tillotson came on to finish off the ninth inning, earning the save and setting down all three Columbia batters in order.
“It felt really good to be out there being in a position I’m familiar with starting on the mound and just being able to to fill up the zone and I was able to get it done,” Perry said.
On the offensive side, the Huskers were led by senior catcher Luke Roskam, who only had one hit in his four at-bats but ripped a two-run single with the bases loaded. Prior to Roskam’s single, freshman Leighton Banjoff kicked off the scoring with a solo home run to left field to make it 1-0 Nebraska. Following Roskam’s two-run single, the Huskers manufactured two runs as sophomore third baseman Cam Chick and sophomore shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach each drove in a run with groundouts.
Columbia’s first run came via a solo home run from sophomore outfielder Joshua Solomon in the top of the fourth which cut the Husker lead to 3-1. Solomon then drove in his second run with an RBI single in the top of the sixth before its final run was scored by senior right fielder Julian Bury, who reached on an error.
“I just have been trying not to do too much at the plate, taking my hits when I can get them and staying through the middle of the field when they shift on me,” Roskam said. “I haven’t really seen anyone shift that big on me so far this year but it is something that I have been used to in the past and my focus stays the same.”
Junior Billy Black got the start on the mound for Columbia and battled through six innings as the Husker offense grinded three runs as he allowed four hits, two walks and only struck out two. Senior Will West came out of the bullpen to finish off the final two innings of work as he allowed two runs (one earned) off of two hits while striking out two. The Huskers moved to 3-7 with the victory while Columbia fell to 0-5.
“It feels good to come out with the win, it wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing game with some of the errors we had but you never worry about what a win looks like and I am just happy with coming away with that today,” Bolt said.
The Huskers will be back in action against Columbia on Saturday, March 7 for a doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m. with the second game coming 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one.